Forget Prime Day – I've just bought a Dyson cordless vac for £150 off at John Lewis

If you're on the lookout for a new vacuum cleaner, you've probably heard that Amazon's upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale is the place to look. It's particularly well known for discounting a variety of the best vacuum cleaners, but if it's a Dyson model you're after, you may be disappointed.

The question of whether Dyson deals and discounts will appear in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is one that's asked every year. Whilst it's not entirely out of the question, Dyson discounts are extremely rare, which is why we also keep an eye on deals from other retailers.

After a quick browse this morning, I discovered that the Dyson V8 Absolute has been reduced by £150 at John Lewis. Amazon has never discounted the V8 by that much, so I recommend taking a closer look before stock runs out.

One of my favourite things about the Dyson V8 Absolute is the amount of attachments it comes with. There's a de-tangling conical brush bar that collects hair without it wrapping around the brush bar. There's also a mattress tool, soft dusting brush, combination tool and crevice tool, meaning a variety of tools for each and every surface.

The Dyson V8 Absolute's motor spins at up to 110,000rpm, providing powerful fade-free suction. Its advanced six-cell battery delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime, and there are two power modes to choose from.

Read our Dyson V8 Absolute full review to find out more.