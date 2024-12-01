Forget Dyson – I'm buying Shark's brand new cordless vacuum in the Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday sales mostly consists of best-sellers that are sure to be on someone’s shopping list, or slightly older models being cleared out to make room for new arrivals. Whilst it’s uncommon to find a brand new product that's discounted, it’s not entirely unheard of.

That's why I was beyond shocked to see Shark’s brand new model featured among the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals. Not only is it discounted, but it’s also had a massive £150 slashed from its price, bringing it down to an impressive £349.99.

The Shark PowerDetect succeeds the widely acclaimed Shark Detect Pro, a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner released in 2023. The PowerDetect retains the advanced sensor technology, but it stands out with an extended runtime and an innovative DirectionDetect feature. Additionally, its Flex technology enables effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and allows for compact, space-saving storage.

I’m currently testing the Shark PowerDetect, and I’ll be sharing a full review next week. However, I can confirm that it’s an incredibly impressive model, packed with features that you’ll find undenibaly useful.