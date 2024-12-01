Forget Dyson – I'm buying Shark's brand new cordless vacuum in the Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday sales mostly consists of best-sellers that are sure to be on someone’s shopping list, or slightly older models being cleared out to make room for new arrivals. Whilst it’s uncommon to find a brand new product that's discounted, it’s not entirely unheard of.
That's why I was beyond shocked to see Shark’s brand new model featured among the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals. Not only is it discounted, but it’s also had a massive £150 slashed from its price, bringing it down to an impressive £349.99.
Only a few months old, the Shark PowerDetect is one of the newest appliances we've seen in the Black Friday sale.
The Shark PowerDetect succeeds the widely acclaimed Shark Detect Pro, a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner released in 2023. The PowerDetect retains the advanced sensor technology, but it stands out with an extended runtime and an innovative DirectionDetect feature. Additionally, its Flex technology enables effortless cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and allows for compact, space-saving storage.
I’m currently testing the Shark PowerDetect, and I’ll be sharing a full review next week. However, I can confirm that it’s an incredibly impressive model, packed with features that you’ll find undenibaly useful.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last chance discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I just bought the recovery gadget I'm obsessed with in the Therabody Black Friday sale for nearly half price, and I have no regrets
The SmartGoggles provide instant relaxation, and they are selling for only £99/ $149 at Therabody right now
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The Ninja Double Stack XL has had a huge price cut in this secret Black Friday deal
Missed out Ninja's best-selling air fryer? You're in luck
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
All-new Amazon Echo Show 21 and 15 already heavily discounted for Black Friday
Even though they've just launched, you can get big Amazon Echo Show deals
By Rik Henderson Published