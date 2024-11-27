Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals LIVE: Dyson, Shark, Miele, Gtech and more!

Black Friday is always the perfect opportunity to grab one of the best vacuum cleaners. This year, major brands have slashed prices on their best-sellers, and retailers are offering some of the most competitive deals we've seen yet.

To make your shopping experience effortless, we’ve gathered all the best deals in one convenient hub. Whether you're eyeing a premium Dyson model or searching for a budget-friendly alternative, we've got you covered with options to suit every need and budget.

Check out our curated top picks below, or scroll down for expert tips on finding the best Black Friday vacuum deals. Happy shopping!

UK vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V10 Total Clean: was £449 now £299 at John Lewis It isn't Black Friday without impressive offers on Dyson products, but John Lewis seems to have more than any other retailer. With £150 off its best-selling V10 cordless vac, this has to be the best deal I've see so far.

Bosch Unlimited 7 Aqua: was £499 now £399 at bosch-home.co.uk As part of the Bosch Unlimited 7 range, the Aqua has all the great features of an Unlimited 7 vacuum. Light and manoeuvrable with a 180-degree hinge and bendable Flex Tube and Long Flexible Crevice Nozzle.

Henry Quick: was £299 now £199 at John Lewis Numatic knew what it was doing when it released a cordless version if its beloved Henry. The Henry Quick is great if you appreciate strong suction and dust-free emptying, and it's got a pretty impressive battery life as well.

Shark Upright NZ801UKT : was £299.99 now £179.99 at Currys This Shark upright model comes wit two motorised brush heads – one for getting deep into carpet fibres and another for sucking up larger debris from hard floors.

Eufy Omni S1 Pro: was £1,499 now £999 at Amazon This is probably my favourite ever robot vacuum cleaner, so I was extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Grab yours whilst it's £500 off.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5: was £399 now £269 at Amazon Clean wet or dry messes and tackle tough and sticky messes on hard floors with ease. Featuring Tineco’s proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any and all messes.

US vacuum cleaner deals