Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals LIVE: Dyson, Shark, Miele, Gtech and more!

Grab an amazing Black Friday vacuum deal whilst it lasts!

Black Friday is always the perfect opportunity to grab one of the best vacuum cleaners. This year, major brands have slashed prices on their best-sellers, and retailers are offering some of the most competitive deals we've seen yet.

To make your shopping experience effortless, we’ve gathered all the best deals in one convenient hub. Whether you're eyeing a premium Dyson model or searching for a budget-friendly alternative, we've got you covered with options to suit every need and budget.

Check out our curated top picks below, or scroll down for expert tips on finding the best Black Friday vacuum deals. Happy shopping!

UK vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V10 Total Clean
Dyson V10 Total Clean: was £449 now £299 at John Lewis

It isn't Black Friday without impressive offers on Dyson products, but John Lewis seems to have more than any other retailer. With £150 off its best-selling V10 cordless vac, this has to be the best deal I've see so far.

Bosch Unlimited 7 Aqua
Bosch Unlimited 7 Aqua: was £499 now £399 at bosch-home.co.uk

As part of the Bosch Unlimited 7 range, the Aqua has all the great features of an Unlimited 7 vacuum. Light and manoeuvrable with a 180-degree hinge and bendable Flex Tube and Long Flexible Crevice Nozzle.

Henry Quick
Henry Quick: was £299 now £199 at John Lewis

Numatic knew what it was doing when it released a cordless version if its beloved Henry. The Henry Quick is great if you appreciate strong suction and dust-free emptying, and it's got a pretty impressive battery life as well.

Shark Upright NZ801UKT
Shark Upright NZ801UKT : was £299.99 now £179.99 at Currys

This Shark upright model comes wit two motorised brush heads – one for getting deep into carpet fibres and another for sucking up larger debris from hard floors.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo
Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo: was £1,201 now £800 at John Lewis

This is Samsung's brand new robot vacuum cleaner, so it's impressive to see it included in this year's savings! It's bound to be a popular one so grab it whilst you still can.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine
Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was £799 now £600 at John Lewis

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is another new launch from this year, and has been a huge hit. Mopping and vacuuming at the same time? Yes please.

Eufy Omni S1 Pro
Eufy Omni S1 Pro: was £1,499 now £999 at Amazon

This is probably my favourite ever robot vacuum cleaner, so I was extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Grab yours whilst it's £500 off.

Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care
Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care: was £499 now £349 at John Lewis

The Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care allows you to switch quickly and easily between stick and handheld modes to get every nook and cranny of the home dust-free. Talk about versatile!

Shark WandVac 1.0
Shark WandVac 1.0: was £159 now £77.99 at Amazon

The Shark WandVac 1.0 is hardly ever this cheap, so try and grab it whilst you still can.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5: was £399 now £269 at Amazon

Clean wet or dry messes and tackle tough and sticky messes on hard floors with ease. Featuring Tineco’s proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any and all messes.

US vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

Walmart probably takes the lead with this Dyson discount, offering the best-selling V8 Absolute for just under $230.

BISSELL CleanView XR Pet
BISSELL CleanView XR Pet : was $229.99 now $148.99 at Amazon

Labelled as 60% more powerful than other cordless vacuums, the CleanView XR Pet is clearly a steal.

Shark Upright ZU503AMZ
Shark Upright ZU503AMZ: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This upright model from Shark is designed with pet owners in mind. The Pet Crevice Tool removes pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces like corners, ceilings, and between couch cushions.

Dreame X40 Ultra
Dreame X40 Ultra: was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Reduced by a huge $900, this is probably one of the biggest savings I've seen so far. Take advantage before it goes back up.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $248 at Walmart

Exclusive to the US, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum hasn't been reduced for ages. Grab it whilst it's $250 off.

Will there be any Dyson models included in the Black Friday sales?

Dyson deal

Dyson is known for being a bit elusive during Black Friday sales. The brand rarely offers direct discounts, often leaving it to third-party retailers to provide deals. Even then, the discounts are typically limited. However, this year seems to be an exception – we’ve uncovered some fantastic deals, and for a change, Dyson is hosting its own Black Friday sale.

Explore Dyson’s full Black Friday sale or check out our top pick below:

