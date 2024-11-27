Live
Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals LIVE: Dyson, Shark, Miele, Gtech and more!
Grab an amazing Black Friday vacuum deal whilst it lasts!
Black Friday is always the perfect opportunity to grab one of the best vacuum cleaners. This year, major brands have slashed prices on their best-sellers, and retailers are offering some of the most competitive deals we've seen yet.
To make your shopping experience effortless, we’ve gathered all the best deals in one convenient hub. Whether you're eyeing a premium Dyson model or searching for a budget-friendly alternative, we've got you covered with options to suit every need and budget.
Check out our curated top picks below, or scroll down for expert tips on finding the best Black Friday vacuum deals. Happy shopping!
Best vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals: quick links
- Amazon: mega discounts on vacuum cleaners in Amazon’s Black Friday Week
- Argos: must-have deals on all vacuum cleaners
- Currys: up to £150 off Dyson models
- Dyson: best vacuum cleaner deals of the year
- John Lewis: up to £130 off select Bosch models
- Shark: save up to £100 on best-sellers
- Vax: save up to £225 across entire floorcare range
UK vacuum cleaner deals
It isn't Black Friday without impressive offers on Dyson products, but John Lewis seems to have more than any other retailer. With £150 off its best-selling V10 cordless vac, this has to be the best deal I've see so far.
As part of the Bosch Unlimited 7 range, the Aqua has all the great features of an Unlimited 7 vacuum. Light and manoeuvrable with a 180-degree hinge and bendable Flex Tube and Long Flexible Crevice Nozzle.
Numatic knew what it was doing when it released a cordless version if its beloved Henry. The Henry Quick is great if you appreciate strong suction and dust-free emptying, and it's got a pretty impressive battery life as well.
This Shark upright model comes wit two motorised brush heads – one for getting deep into carpet fibres and another for sucking up larger debris from hard floors.
This is Samsung's brand new robot vacuum cleaner, so it's impressive to see it included in this year's savings! It's bound to be a popular one so grab it whilst you still can.
The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is another new launch from this year, and has been a huge hit. Mopping and vacuuming at the same time? Yes please.
This is probably my favourite ever robot vacuum cleaner, so I was extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Grab yours whilst it's £500 off.
The Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care allows you to switch quickly and easily between stick and handheld modes to get every nook and cranny of the home dust-free. Talk about versatile!
The Shark WandVac 1.0 is hardly ever this cheap, so try and grab it whilst you still can.
Clean wet or dry messes and tackle tough and sticky messes on hard floors with ease. Featuring Tineco’s proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any and all messes.
US vacuum cleaner deals
Walmart probably takes the lead with this Dyson discount, offering the best-selling V8 Absolute for just under $230.
Labelled as 60% more powerful than other cordless vacuums, the CleanView XR Pet is clearly a steal.
This upright model from Shark is designed with pet owners in mind. The Pet Crevice Tool removes pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces like corners, ceilings, and between couch cushions.
Reduced by a huge $900, this is probably one of the biggest savings I've seen so far. Take advantage before it goes back up.
Exclusive to the US, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum hasn't been reduced for ages. Grab it whilst it's $250 off.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Will there be any Dyson models included in the Black Friday sales?
Dyson is known for being a bit elusive during Black Friday sales. The brand rarely offers direct discounts, often leaving it to third-party retailers to provide deals. Even then, the discounts are typically limited. However, this year seems to be an exception – we’ve uncovered some fantastic deals, and for a change, Dyson is hosting its own Black Friday sale.
Explore Dyson’s full Black Friday sale or check out our top pick below:
John Lewis is clearly the place to go for Dyson discounts this year. With £150 off the best-selling V10 Total Clean, this has to be the best deal we've see so far.