Dyson announces its latest handheld vacuum cleaner – and it’s not for your house

QUICK SUMMARY
Dyson has announced the Car+Boat, its latest handheld vacuum cleaner.
Designed for cars, boats and caravans, the Dyson Car+Boat claims to be the brand’s most powerful handheld model to date.
Dyson has recently announced the launch of its latest handheld vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Car+Boat. As the name suggests, the Dyson Car+Boat caters for cars, boats, caravans, campervans, and pet beds – and it’s also the brand’s most affordable vacuum that you can buy.
Since 1991, Dyson has designed and manufactured a wide range of vacuum cleaners, including cordless, corded, upright and robot vacuum models. Now, Dyson is finally catering to its luxury audience – namely boat owners – with its new handheld vacuum cleaner.
The Dyson Car+Boat looks a lot like its previous handheld models, as well as its cordless vacuums that can convert to handheld. But for people who just want a small vacuum, or for those who want to clean their car, boat, caravan, camper and pet bed, then the Dyson Car+Boat will certainly come in handy.
The Dyson Car+Boat is small but mighty, and its size and range of accessories allows it to get into hard-to-reach areas or cramped spaces. Dyson claims that the Dyson Car+Boat is its most powerful handheld on the market, as it uses Dyson’s high-speed motor which delivers 110,000 RPM.
Its power means the Dyson Car+Boat can easily pick up dirt, dust, hair and other debris from multiple surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, tiles and upholstery. It also has an advanced filtration system which captures 99.9% of particles and filters them to remove dust and pet dander to keep allergy sufferers happy.
The Dyson Car+Boat is handheld and cordless, and has a surprisingly impressive battery life. It has a run time of up to 50 minutes on low mode, and compared to other handheld models, this is almost triple the amount of time – so you can easily cover your yacht without the Dyson Car+Boat breaking a sweat.
The Dyson Car+Boat comes with multiple attachments, including a brush bar, crevice and brush tools to get into awkward spaces. From a glance, the Dyson Car+Boat definitely looks like a handy tool – whether you have a boat or not – and it’s one of Dyson’s most affordable models to date.
The Dyson Car+Boat is expected to launch from 4th February 2025 and will cost £249.99 / $279.99 at Dyson.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
