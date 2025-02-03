Dyson announces its latest handheld vacuum cleaner – and it’s not for your house

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced the Car+Boat, its latest handheld vacuum cleaner. Designed for cars, boats and caravans, the Dyson Car+Boat claims to be the brand’s most powerful handheld model to date.

Dyson has recently announced the launch of its latest handheld vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Car+Boat. As the name suggests, the Dyson Car+Boat caters for cars, boats, caravans, campervans, and pet beds – and it’s also the brand’s most affordable vacuum that you can buy.

Since 1991, Dyson has designed and manufactured a wide range of vacuum cleaners , including cordless, corded, upright and robot vacuum models. Now, Dyson is finally catering to its luxury audience – namely boat owners – with its new handheld vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson Car+Boat looks a lot like its previous handheld models, as well as its cordless vacuums that can convert to handheld. But for people who just want a small vacuum, or for those who want to clean their car, boat, caravan, camper and pet bed, then the Dyson Car+Boat will certainly come in handy.

The Dyson Car+Boat is small but mighty, and its size and range of accessories allows it to get into hard-to-reach areas or cramped spaces. Dyson claims that the Dyson Car+Boat is its most powerful handheld on the market, as it uses Dyson’s high-speed motor which delivers 110,000 RPM.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Its power means the Dyson Car+Boat can easily pick up dirt, dust, hair and other debris from multiple surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, tiles and upholstery. It also has an advanced filtration system which captures 99.9% of particles and filters them to remove dust and pet dander to keep allergy sufferers happy.

The Dyson Car+Boat is handheld and cordless, and has a surprisingly impressive battery life. It has a run time of up to 50 minutes on low mode, and compared to other handheld models, this is almost triple the amount of time – so you can easily cover your yacht without the Dyson Car+Boat breaking a sweat.

The Dyson Car+Boat comes with multiple attachments, including a brush bar, crevice and brush tools to get into awkward spaces. From a glance, the Dyson Car+Boat definitely looks like a handy tool – whether you have a boat or not – and it’s one of Dyson’s most affordable models to date.

The Dyson Car+Boat is expected to launch from 4th February 2025 and will cost £249.99 / $279.99 at Dyson .

