You can now control your IKEA smart home from your Apple Watch – here's how

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched version 1.43.0 of its Home Smart app, now available on Apple Watch for even more convenient smart home control. Previously limited to iOS and Android, the app lets users manage DIRIGERA Hub-connected devices directly from their wrist. The update is available on the Apple App Store, requiring watchOS 10.6 or later.

IKEA has launched a new version of its Home Smart app, meaning it's now available for download on the Apple Watch. This update provides users with an even more convenient way to control your IKEA smart home ecosystem.

The IKEA Home Smart app allows users to remotely manage smart home products connected to the IKEA DIRIGERA Hub. Previously, the app was only available for iOS and Android smartphones, but with the release of version 1.43.0 last week, Apple Watch users can now access and control their smart devices directly from their wrist.

Version 1.43.0 of the IKEA Home Smart app is currently available for download from the Apple App Store, but it's important to note that your Watch will require watchOS 10.6 or later.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA Home Smart app listing on the Apple App Store displays that Apple Watch users can navigate through room-based cards directly from the home screen. Each card displays icons representing the connected smart home devices in that space, allowing for seamless control.

Users can also activate Scenes, or manage individual devices, including IKEA's best-selling smart bulb. For example, you can now adjust the brightness and colour of your IKEA smart lights with just a tap on your wrist.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors