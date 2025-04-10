Watch out Ring – this Wyze video doorbell has two cameras for double the views

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has launched its latest video doorbell. The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell has two cameras for double the views, and it’s Wyze’s most advanced battery-powered model yet.

Wyze has just debuted its latest video doorbell, and it could give Ring a run for its money, in terms of features and price. The new Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell has two cameras for double the views, an impressive battery life and an affordable price tag – here’s everything you need to know.

The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell completes the brands’ best video doorbell line-up, and it claims to be its most advanced battery-powered video doorbell to date. Wyze’s doorbells have a similar look to that of Ring and Blink, both home security brands that are owned by Amazon, but the new Wyze doorbell could beat them at their own game.

The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell comes with two cameras, one located at the top and the other at the bottom. This gives it dual camera views so you don’t miss any of the action happening outside your door.

While video doorbells are becoming more integrated with other smart home products, like smart locks , the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell is the first I’ve seen with two cameras, and I’m seriously impressed. The camera at the top focuses on people while the camera at the bottom is for your doorstep, so you can greet visitors and keep an eye on your packages at the same time, but with two dedicated cameras.

(Image credit: Wyze)

The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell’s cameras offer 2K HD video resolution, colour night vision and Facial Recognition so it can identify between different people, and the Wyze app will send you relevant notifications . The doorbell also has real-time AI detections that can recognise people, pets, packages and vehicles.

Other important features of the Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell include two-way audio, and a starlight sensor that amplifies low light so you can see clearer images even when it’s dark. The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell comes in hardwired or battery options, with the latter being removable, rechargeable and able to last up to six months on one charge.

A huge benefit to Wyze video doorbells is their price, and the new Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell is seriously affordable, and comes with the Wyze Wi-Fi Chime and Removable Battery Pack. The Wyze Duo Cam Doorbell is available for $89.98 at Wyze and Amazon . As of writing, UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced or confirmed.