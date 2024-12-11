Two new Eufy smart locks are coming – and they could be there a lot sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy is rumored to be unveiling two new smart locks ahead of CES 2025, both expected to feature palm recognition technology. The Smart Lock E34 and Smart Lock E35 are said to be Matter-certified for seamless smart home integration.
Whilst pricing details remain uncertain, estimates based on previous models suggest they will be priced around £200 or $250.
Eufy is rumoured to be developing two new smart locks, the Smart Lock E34 and Smart Lock E35. According to a source on Reddit, these models will feature palm recognition technology – a cutting-edge advancement even some of the best smart locks currently lack.
Eufy already boasts an impressive lineup of smart locks, including the popular Video Smart Lock E330, which combines fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera and a video doorbell into a 3-in-1 security device. Whilst the E34 and E35 won’t match the E330’s advanced features, they are expected to retain the reliability and innovation that Eufy users know and love.
Details on the release date and pricing for the Smart Lock E34 and E35 remain unclear, but they may be unveiled at CES 2025 in a few weeks. Based on previous models, it is estimated they'll cost around £200 or $250.
The Smart Lock E35 is expected to include a built-in sensor that detects whether the door is open or closed, automatically locking it when shut. This feature is already available on other Eufy models, including the Smart Lock S230. The E34 will offer a simpler approach, locking the door after a pre-set time interval regardless of its position.
Both smart locks are rumoured to be wireless and powered by rechargeable lithium batteries. They are also most likely to be Matter-certified, ensuring seamless integration with modern smart home ecosystems.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Netflix just gave every iPhone and Android user an early Christmas present
Long-awaited, exclusive title now available on Netflix for free
By Rik Henderson Published
-
OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold
OMEGA’s new Seamaster Diver 300M is a Bond fan’s dream
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This appliance refrigerates and cooks your food at the same time – in a way you'd never expect
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ecobee partners with Yale and August to add smart locks to its smart security system
Ecobee expands its security offering with smart lock integrations – but it’ll cost you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature
The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 has unexpectedly arrived
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
This home security camera bundle works a treat although it comes with a high price tag that is thankfully justified
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Aqara’s new smart lock supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit for unlimited unlocking options
Aqara launches its U300 smart lock that’s compatible with any smart home ecosystem
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eufy's new security camera has arrived and it's finally compatible with Apple HomeKit
The EufyCam S3 Pro is available to preorder from today
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Forget keys – this smart lock detects your face and unlocks your door automatically
Lockly’s new Visage Zeno Series has facial recognition for easy unlocking
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Move over Philips Hue, Eufy’s smart lights change colour for each person who approaches them
Eufy takes on Philips Hue with its new smart lighting collection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published