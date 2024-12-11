Two new Eufy smart locks are coming – and they could be there a lot sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy is rumored to be unveiling two new smart locks ahead of CES 2025, both expected to feature palm recognition technology. The Smart Lock E34 and Smart Lock E35 are said to be Matter-certified for seamless smart home integration. Whilst pricing details remain uncertain, estimates based on previous models suggest they will be priced around £200 or $250.

Eufy is rumoured to be developing two new smart locks, the Smart Lock E34 and Smart Lock E35. According to a source on Reddit, these models will feature palm recognition technology – a cutting-edge advancement even some of the best smart locks currently lack.

Eufy already boasts an impressive lineup of smart locks, including the popular Video Smart Lock E330, which combines fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera and a video doorbell into a 3-in-1 security device. Whilst the E34 and E35 won’t match the E330’s advanced features, they are expected to retain the reliability and innovation that Eufy users know and love.

Details on the release date and pricing for the Smart Lock E34 and E35 remain unclear, but they may be unveiled at CES 2025 in a few weeks. Based on previous models, it is estimated they'll cost around £200 or $250.

Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 (Image credit: Amazon)

The Smart Lock E35 is expected to include a built-in sensor that detects whether the door is open or closed, automatically locking it when shut. This feature is already available on other Eufy models, including the Smart Lock S230. The E34 will offer a simpler approach, locking the door after a pre-set time interval regardless of its position.

Both smart locks are rumoured to be wireless and powered by rechargeable lithium batteries. They are also most likely to be Matter-certified, ensuring seamless integration with modern smart home ecosystems.

