This Blink Mini dupe is now under £20 in cheap Prime Day deal

A more affordable version of the Blink Mini? Sign us up – the Tapo C210 indoor camera is now under £20 in the best Prime Day deals !

Shop the Tapo C210 camera deal

Originally priced at £27.99, the Tapo C210 is now just £18.99 at Amazon. This best security camera is a petite indoor option that can keep an eye on your pets while you’re in the office, ‘spy’ on your kids when they get home from school and double check you’ve turned the iron off while you’re out the house.

Tapo is owned by TP-Link, a reliable yet affordable security brand that specialises in cameras and doorbells. While the Tapo C210 might be cheap (even without the discount) it’s still a capable security camera that even features AI detection – oh, and there’s no monthly fees!

Tapo C210 2K 3MP Pan/Tilt Indoor Camera: was £27.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Get the Tapo C210 for under £20 in the Prime Day sale. Don’t be fooled by the price or size – the Tapo C210 has 2K 3MP camera quality, 360-degree pan/tilt functions and two-way audio. It also offers motion detection so you can track your pets, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google.

While the Tapo C210 is a great Blink Mini dupe, you might want the ‘real thing’, and if that’s the case, you’re in luck as the Blink Mini is also on sale for Prime Day.