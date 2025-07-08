This Blink Mini dupe is now under £20 in cheap Prime Day deal
Tapo’s C210 indoor security camera is 32% off at Amazon
A more affordable version of the Blink Mini? Sign us up – the Tapo C210 indoor camera is now under £20 in the best Prime Day deals!
Shop the Tapo C210 camera deal
Originally priced at £27.99, the Tapo C210 is now just £18.99 at Amazon. This best security camera is a petite indoor option that can keep an eye on your pets while you’re in the office, ‘spy’ on your kids when they get home from school and double check you’ve turned the iron off while you’re out the house.
Tapo is owned by TP-Link, a reliable yet affordable security brand that specialises in cameras and doorbells. While the Tapo C210 might be cheap (even without the discount) it’s still a capable security camera that even features AI detection – oh, and there’s no monthly fees!
Get the Tapo C210 for under £20 in the Prime Day sale. Don’t be fooled by the price or size – the Tapo C210 has 2K 3MP camera quality, 360-degree pan/tilt functions and two-way audio. It also offers motion detection so you can track your pets, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google.
While the Tapo C210 is a great Blink Mini dupe, you might want the ‘real thing’, and if that’s the case, you’re in luck as the Blink Mini is also on sale for Prime Day.
The Blink Mini is now just £18.99 at Amazon. This bite-sized camera plugs into the mains and monitors your home with its 1080pHD day and night video, and motion detection. This purchase includes a 30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. Read our full Blink Mini review for more details.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
