This 5-star video doorbell is at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale

One of the best video doorbells – and our favourite dual-camera doorbell – has been reduced to its lowest-ever price for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Check out the Eufy Video Doorbell E340 deal here

Reduced by almost 40% to its lowest-ever Amazon price, the Eufy E340 Dual Camera video doorbell has been cut from an RRP of £159.99 to just £99.99.

This is currently one of our favourite video doorbells, and earned a full five stars when we reviewed it earlier in 2024. Our reviewer praised the Eufy 340 video doorbell for its tall field of view, simple setup princess and lack of a subscription fee.

Eufy E340 video doorbell: was £159.99, now £99.99 at Amazon

This wireless video doorbell has a trick up its sleeve, in the form of a second camera positioned to record deliveries left on your doorstep. It also shoots in 2K resolution and has colour night vision, plus there's no subscription fee.

Unlike other video doorbells, this model has two cameras. One faces forward in the normal way and records the face and body of visitors, as well as the road outside. The lower camera is powered on the bottom edge of the doorbell, pointing downwards and at an angle to record the visitor’s feet – but, more importantly, it provides a perfect view of your doorstep and any parcels left there.

Our reviewer awarded the full five stars to the Eufy E340, and said: “If you’re in the market for a video doorbell, then the Eufy E340 ticks a lot of boxes, and ticks them well: it’s affordable, simple to set up, and there are lots of useful features. It’s the two cameras that really make it stand out though, and they’re really handy to have.”

T3 also praises this doorbell for its wide field of view, and named it the best dual-camera video doorbell in our roundup of the best video doorbells of 2024.

At £99.99, the Eufy E340 is currently at its lowest-ever Amazon price. That’s according to historical price data compiled by CamelCamelCamel, which states how the previous lowest price was £103.99, and how this video doorbell regularly cost more than £140 throughout 2024, ever going as high as £177.96. So at £99.99 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, this really does feel like good value.