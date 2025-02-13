This 5-star Ring Video Doorbell Pro hits super low price – but be quick!

The Ring Winter sale is live, and I’ve just found the best deal on the five star Ring Video Doorbell Pro. One of the best video doorbells you can buy today, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro has had a £40 price cut, taking it down to an all-new low price.

View the Ring Video Doorbell Pro deal

Shop the Ring Winter sale

Originally priced at £199.99, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now just £159.99 as part of the Ring Winter sale. We gave this doorbell five stars and it won a T3 Award in 2024, due to its improved two-way audio, video quality and wide field of vision, including birds-eye views.

If it’s not a video doorbell you’re after, you’re in luck as Ring is offering up to 40% off on its full range of security devices. The brand has also dropped its prices on its range of best security cameras , including indoor and outdoor models, and its alarm systems.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home security, here are the three deals I’d recommend from the Ring Winter sale but be quick – the deals are expected to end soon.

Ring Outdoor Camera Pro: was £159.99 now £79.99 at en-uk.ring.com Save £80 on the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro in this cheap security camera deal. This weather-resistant security camera is easy to install and has a wide field of vision so it can clearly and accurately see what’s happening around your property. There are battery, plug-in and solar panel options available on the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro, all of which are discounted right now.

Ring Indoor Camera: was £49.99 now £34.99 at en-uk.ring.com For better indoor security, the Ring Indoor Camera has dropped to under £35. Petite, compact and unobtrusive, the Ring Indoor Camera offers 1080p HD video and 24/7 recording so you can look in on your pets when you’re away or check in with your kids when they get home from school. It also has a privacy cover which you can flip across to cut the video and audio so you don’t get alerts. Read our full Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) review for more information.