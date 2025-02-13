This 5-star Ring Video Doorbell Pro hits super low price – but be quick!

(Image credit: Ring)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in Deals

The Ring Winter sale is live, and I’ve just found the best deal on the five star Ring Video Doorbell Pro. One of the best video doorbells you can buy today, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro has had a £40 price cut, taking it down to an all-new low price.

Originally priced at £199.99, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now just £159.99 as part of the Ring Winter sale. We gave this doorbell five stars and it won a T3 Award in 2024, due to its improved two-way audio, video quality and wide field of vision, including birds-eye views.

If it’s not a video doorbell you’re after, you’re in luck as Ring is offering up to 40% off on its full range of security devices. The brand has also dropped its prices on its range of best security cameras, including indoor and outdoor models, and its alarm systems.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home security, here are the three deals I’d recommend from the Ring Winter sale but be quick – the deals are expected to end soon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was £199.99 now £159.99 at en-uk.ring.com

Get 20% off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in the Ring Winter sale. This wireless battery-powered video doorbell is Ring’s most advanced model yet, with HD video, colour night vision and 3D motion detection. See our full Ring Video Doorbell Pro review for all the details.

Ring Outdoor Camera Pro
Ring Outdoor Camera Pro: was £159.99 now £79.99 at en-uk.ring.com

Save £80 on the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro in this cheap security camera deal. This weather-resistant security camera is easy to install and has a wide field of vision so it can clearly and accurately see what’s happening around your property. There are battery, plug-in and solar panel options available on the Ring Outdoor Camera Pro, all of which are discounted right now.

Ring Indoor Camera
Ring Indoor Camera: was £49.99 now £34.99 at en-uk.ring.com

For better indoor security, the Ring Indoor Camera has dropped to under £35. Petite, compact and unobtrusive, the Ring Indoor Camera offers 1080p HD video and 24/7 recording so you can look in on your pets when you’re away or check in with your kids when they get home from school. It also has a privacy cover which you can flip across to cut the video and audio so you don’t get alerts. Read our full Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) review for more information.

All Ring products come with a 30-day free trial of the Ring Home app. If you’d prefer to shop elsewhere, Amazon is also running a similar sale on Ring products.

Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

