These 5 Prime Day Aqara deals are all you need to start building a smart home

If you’re just starting to create your own smart home, then the Prime Big Deal Days sale is the perfect place to look for cheap offers on top smart home devices.

One smart home brand that’s offering huge price cuts on its range of gadgets is Aqara. Better known as a US-based brand, Aqara has expanded into the UK market, with its collections of the best video doorbells and the best smart locks , to name a few.

Right now for Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, you can get up to 43% off Aqara smart home devices. I’ve rounded up the best five Aqara deals you can buy today, that can help you start a smart home from scratch or add to your existing ecosystem.

Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera E1: was £59.99 , now £47.99 at Amazon

In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can get the Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera E1 for just £47.99. This indoor pan and tilt security camera is perfect for keeping an eye on your pets and children while you’re out of the house with its 360° viewing angles. The camera has 2K resolution, person tracking and night vision for clear video throughout the day and night.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4: was £119.99 , now £83.99 at Amazon

The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 is now 30% off at Amazon. This 1080p video doorbell has local face recognition so it can recognise frequent visitors. Available as wired or wireless, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 comes with a chime, and it supports Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Aqara Smart Lock U200: was £269.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Save £70 on the Aqara Smart Lock U200 in this Prime Day deal. For better home security on your door, the Aqara Smart Lock U200 comes with a fingerprint pad, so you can scan your finger or type in a code to unlock your door. It’s compatible with multiple smart assistants, including Apple HomeKey so you can use your iPhone or Apple Watch to access your home.

Aqara Smart Hub M3: was £129.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Now under £100, the Aqara Smart Hub M3 is a must-have if you’re investing in a full Aqara smart home ecosystem. It supports Aqara Zigbee and Thread devices, and Matter-compatible apps, so you can send commands and monitor your gadgets in one place.

Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1: was £69.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

Get 43% off the Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1 in the October Prime Day sale. This smart radiator thermostat can receive temperature readings to help you better control and customise your room temperature. An Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub is required for this to work which is sold separately.