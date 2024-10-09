These 5 Prime Day Aqara deals are all you need to start building a smart home

If you’re just starting to create your own smart home, then the Prime Big Deal Days sale is the perfect place to look for cheap offers on top smart home devices.
One smart home brand that’s offering huge price cuts on its range of gadgets is Aqara. Better known as a US-based brand, Aqara has expanded into the UK market, with its collections of the best video doorbells and the best smart locks, to name a few.
Right now for Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, you can get up to 43% off Aqara smart home devices. I’ve rounded up the best five Aqara deals you can buy today, that can help you start a smart home from scratch or add to your existing ecosystem.
Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera E1: was £59.99, now £47.99 at Amazon
In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can get the Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera E1 for just £47.99. This indoor pan and tilt security camera is perfect for keeping an eye on your pets and children while you’re out of the house with its 360° viewing angles. The camera has 2K resolution, person tracking and night vision for clear video throughout the day and night.
Aqara Video Doorbell G4: was £119.99, now £83.99 at Amazon
The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 is now 30% off at Amazon. This 1080p video doorbell has local face recognition so it can recognise frequent visitors. Available as wired or wireless, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 comes with a chime, and it supports Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Aqara Smart Lock U200: was £269.99, now £199.99 at Amazon
Save £70 on the Aqara Smart Lock U200 in this Prime Day deal. For better home security on your door, the Aqara Smart Lock U200 comes with a fingerprint pad, so you can scan your finger or type in a code to unlock your door. It’s compatible with multiple smart assistants, including Apple HomeKey so you can use your iPhone or Apple Watch to access your home.
Aqara Smart Hub M3: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Now under £100, the Aqara Smart Hub M3 is a must-have if you’re investing in a full Aqara smart home ecosystem. It supports Aqara Zigbee and Thread devices, and Matter-compatible apps, so you can send commands and monitor your gadgets in one place.
Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1: was £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon
Get 43% off the Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1 in the October Prime Day sale. This smart radiator thermostat can receive temperature readings to help you better control and customise your room temperature. An Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub is required for this to work which is sold separately.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!