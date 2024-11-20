The Blink Video Doorbell is now 50% off in this early Black Friday deal

If you’re looking to keep your home secure and connected at the same time, using a video doorbell is the way to go. They're undoubtedly everywhere you go, and homeowners across the globe find them incredibly useful.
If you’ve been thinking about investing in one for a while, you need to take a look at this deal. Amazon is currently offering the Blink Video Doorbell for half price in its early Black Friday sale, meaning it's reduced to just under £30.
To view the Blink Video Doorbell deal, click the link below or keep reading for more Blink camera deals at Amazon.
Available in black or white, this early Black Friday deal includes the Blink Video Doorbell itself and a mounting kit (including screws and fixings).
The best video doorbells allow you to see who’s at the door without you actually being there and you can even speak to them with 2-way audio. The Blink Video Doorbell does all of this and more by connecting to the free Blink Home Monitor app for more features and customisation options.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness.
