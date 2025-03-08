SwitchBot’s new smart blinds are Matter compatible, adjustable and surprisingly affordable
SwitchBot launches world’s first adjustable smart roller shades
QUICK SUMMARY
SwitchBot has launched its latest smart blinds which it claims is the world’s first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart roller shades.
The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are customisable in sizes, colours and fabrics, and is compatible with Matter, Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
Claiming to be a world’s first-of-its-kind, SwitchBot has just launched its new smart blinds. The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are completely adjustable and customisable, plus they’re compatible with multiple smart home platforms and voice assistants, thanks to its Matter integration.
SwitchBot is arguably best known for its collection of robot vacuum cleaners, but the brand has been expanding into smart home devices for several years now. An area within the smart home industry that SwitchBot stands out the most is smart blinds, curtains and roller shades, which is why the brand is featured in the 5 smart blinds I’d recommend.
Now, SwitchBot has announced its new Adjustable Smart Roller Shades which are designed to be as versatile and customisable as possible. SwitchBot has dubbed them the ‘world’s first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart roller shades’, and every little part of them is completely customisable.
For easy installation, the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades can accommodate window sizes from 22.8-inches to 73.8-inches, using its adjustable, retractable curtain box. The fabric of the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades can also be mixed and matched, so you can swap out fabrics to match the style of the room or other needs, like 100% blackout, UV protection and thermal insulation.
While the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades comes with a remote control and wired controller, they can also be controlled via the SwitchBot app and voice commands. The app offers automation and schedules so you can set a time for when the blinds open and close, plus it has group control so you can control up to eight blinds at once.
Outside of the app, the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are Matter compatible so you can integrate them with your smart home platform of choice – although you will need a SwitchBot Hub 2 for this integration. The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades also supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
The new SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are available to buy now for £169.99 / $199.99 at SwitchBot.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Prime Video's new show casts Kevin Bacon in a whole new light
The Bondsman looks silly in the best way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I ran a half marathon in Kiprun’s budget-friendly super shoes and they delivered more than I expected
The KD900X LD+ proves you don't need to spend loads to access big-ticket super shoe performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
SwitchBot's new smart home device is a table, wireless charger, air purifier and ambient light – all in one
It's available to buy now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Robot vacuum cleaners are growing arms and legs?! I’m scared and intrigued at the same time…
Are robot vacuums getting too out of hand?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwitchBot launches world’s first multitasking household robot – here are 5 features I didn't expect
What exactly is a multitasking household robot, you might ask?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot’s new smart lock is perfect for renters and compatible with almost any lock type
SwitchBot debuts new smart lock and video doorbell at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwitchBot steals the show with revolutionary 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner
The K10+ Pro Combo is a robot vac, cordless vac and auto-empty base station all rolled into one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot has unveiled the world's smallest robot vacuum cleaner
The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is under 10cm tall
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Move over Ring – SwitchBot's new pan tilt security camera has arrived
Could SwitchBot be the new marker leader when it comes to smart security?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot launches new water leak detector with impressive features
It comes with 3-in-1 functionality for water drip, water immersion and water level detection
By Lizzie Wilmot Published