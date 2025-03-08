SwitchBot’s new smart blinds are Matter compatible, adjustable and surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its latest smart blinds which it claims is the world’s first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart roller shades. The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are customisable in sizes, colours and fabrics, and is compatible with Matter, Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Claiming to be a world’s first-of-its-kind, SwitchBot has just launched its new smart blinds. The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are completely adjustable and customisable, plus they’re compatible with multiple smart home platforms and voice assistants, thanks to its Matter integration.

SwitchBot is arguably best known for its collection of robot vacuum cleaners , but the brand has been expanding into smart home devices for several years now. An area within the smart home industry that SwitchBot stands out the most is smart blinds, curtains and roller shades, which is why the brand is featured in the 5 smart blinds I’d recommend .

Now, SwitchBot has announced its new Adjustable Smart Roller Shades which are designed to be as versatile and customisable as possible. SwitchBot has dubbed them the ‘world’s first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart roller shades’, and every little part of them is completely customisable.

For easy installation, the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades can accommodate window sizes from 22.8-inches to 73.8-inches, using its adjustable, retractable curtain box. The fabric of the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades can also be mixed and matched, so you can swap out fabrics to match the style of the room or other needs, like 100% blackout, UV protection and thermal insulation.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

While the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades comes with a remote control and wired controller, they can also be controlled via the SwitchBot app and voice commands. The app offers automation and schedules so you can set a time for when the blinds open and close, plus it has group control so you can control up to eight blinds at once.

Outside of the app, the SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are Matter compatible so you can integrate them with your smart home platform of choice – although you will need a SwitchBot Hub 2 for this integration. The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades also supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

The new SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are available to buy now for £169.99 / $199.99 at SwitchBot .