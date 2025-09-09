Swann takes on Arlo with beginner-friendly security camera – and it has no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has debuted the MaxRanger4K Mini, a miniature version of its original MaxRanger4K security camera. Starting at £299.99, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini is beginner friendly and offers up to 125m line of sight coverage.

Swann has just announced a miniature model of its MaxRanger4K security camera , and despite its smaller size, it might be the better version. The new Swann MaxRanger4K Mini looks similar to Arlo’s collection of Pro cameras, but it has some serious smarts packed into its compact size.

Based on the technology used in the original, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini uses Wi-Fi HaLow for a powerful wireless signal. Primarily designed for outdoor use, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini is a long range security system that has up to 125m line of sight coverage and 50m through obstacles, so it catches everything day and night.

Aside from its wide Wi-Fi and sight coverage, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini has 4K image sensors that capture clear video. It has colour night vision up to 15m, so you can make out colours even in low light conditions, or black and white vision for up to 20m.

The camera’s image sensors are also highly receptive, and can see faces, license plates and even smaller details like labels on boxes. Speaking of detection, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini has Advanced True Detect+ sensors that detect motion, vehicles and heat before sending you the most accurate notifications. It also has built-in speakers and a microphone so you can use two-way talk.

(Image credit: Swann)

As an outdoor camera, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini comes with a rechargeable battery that’s long life so you don’t have to recharge it too often. But what’s even better – and a common theme many security camera brands are adopting – is the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini comes with a solar charging panel.

Despite being dubbed as a beginner friendly camera, the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini is packed full of intelligent features that can stand up to other more prominent brands. One main concern that it addresses is subscription fees , as it offers recordings and stores three months of video on its 32GB MicroSD card.

Pricing for the Swann MaxRanger4K Mini starts at £299.99. Shoppers can choose from two, three or four camera options, plus you can add more cameras to the system by pairing up to eight devices.