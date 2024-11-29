Ring’s video doorbell and indoor camera bundle is better than half price for Black Friday

If you’re looking to upgrade your home security, then you’re going to want to check out this Ring bundle deal in the best Black Friday deals . Right now, you can get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Camera for better than half price in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale.

Originally priced at £149.98, this Ring bundle deal is now just £64.99, saving you £84.99 on this premium security package. It’s £18.01 cheaper than if you were to buy them separately, so this is definitely a smart home deal to take advantage of this Black Friday.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £149.98 now £64.99 at Amazon Get 56% off the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Indoor Camera in this Black Friday bundle deal. The Ring Video Doorbell is easy to install and can act as a video doorbell and security camera to keep your home safe and to help you stay in the know of who’s coming and going around your house. The Ring Indoor Camera protects your home even more, by acting as your eyes on the inside.

The 2024 release of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell is rated as one of the best video doorbells on the market, thanks to its easy set-up and clever security features. The Ring app is seriously impressive and is the key to your video doorbell as it offers live viewing, quick replies and two-way talk so you can speak to visitors at your door.

We gave it five stars in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell review , and commented that “it's hard to find a fault with the Ring Battery Video Doorbell: it's well built, easy to set up, and performs all of its duties effortlessly.” We couldn’t recommend it more.

The second generation of the Ring Indoor Camera is featured in our best security camera guide, and it’s a petite yet handy camera to have indoors. It can check in on your pets and family members while you’re away, and to stop unnecessary alerts, it even has a cover that flicks across and turns the camera off.

I have the Ring Indoor Camera and rated it highly in my Ring Indoor Cam review . Whenever I’m heading out, I simply flip the cover over and head off, confident that the camera will pick up any movement or abnormalities. It really gives me peace of mind, so again, it’s a smart home product that I couldn’t recommend highly enough.