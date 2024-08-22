Ring’s new affordable video doorbell can now see packages left on your doorstep

QUICK SUMMARY
Ring has launched a new generation of its Battery Video Doorbell. The new model has head-to-toe HD video, so you can better see packages that have been left on your doorstep.
The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is available to pre-order now for £99.99 / $99.99.
Ring has just announced its new Battery Video Doorbell. The latest generation of Ring’s bestselling doorbell, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell has improved video and field of view, so you can better see what’s happening outside your property and packages that have been left at your doorstep.
Ring’s collection of the best video doorbells keep getting better, and its previous generation, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus was awarded five stars in our review and received a 2024 T3 Award. So, this new video doorbell has a lot to live up to.
The new generation of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell has added features, like head-to-toe HD video and 150° x 150° field of view. Compared to the previous model – the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen – the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell is 66% taller, so you can easily see visitors that come to your door.
The Ring Battery Video Doorbell’s extra height and field of view also makes Package Alerts easier as you can better see where your parcels have been left. Paired with a new push-pin mount design, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell can be securely attached to the wall with just a push.
Set-up and installation has also been made simpler, and it comes with a new push-pin tool so you can more easily release the doorbell to recharge the battery, which has a 23% longer battery life than its predecessor.
The Ring Battery Video Doorbell is packed with plenty of security features that’s become synonymous with other Ring doorbells. These include two-way talk, colour night vision and customisable motion and privacy zones. It’s also compatible with Alexa, and the Ring Protect app and subscription allows for better alert, notifications and customisation.
The most impressive thing about the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell is its affordability. The video doorbell has been majorly upgraded with a whole host of new features and capabilities, and it’s under £100 / $100.
Ring’s new Battery Video Doorbell is available to pre-order now at Ring and Amazon for £99.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US. It also comes with a free 30 day trial of Ring Protect.
