Reolink takes on Arlo with its own floodlight camera – and it looks like E.T.!

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has launched its new Elite series of smart security cameras. The line-up includes a PoE camera, and a Wi-Fi Floodlight camera, the latter of which offers adjustable lighting and AI-powered detection.

Watch out Arlo! Reolink has just launched its very own floodlight camera as part of its new Elite series . Featuring a floodlight model and a PoE camera, the duo of security cameras offer wide field of views, AI-powered detection and other impressive security features, all while looking like everyone’s favourite alien.

Despite being founded in 2009, Reolink is still a relatively lesser-known brand compared to other smart home security companies. But Reolink has made a name for itself over the years, with its affordable yet quality line-up of security cameras and systems.

Reolink’s latest launch is the Elite series which features two new cameras which look a lot like E.T., with their big dual lenses. The standout from the new range is the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi camera, which looks remarkably similar to Arlo’s first-ever wired floodlight camera that launched in late 2024.

The Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi is a combination of a security camera and smart lighting . It has two built-in powerful LED floodlights that sit above the main camera unit so it can illuminate your driveway and outdoor space up to 12m, while also startling any potential intruders.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The floodlight of the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi offers up to 3000 lumens of brightness. The brightness and colour temperature of the light can be adjusted so it can cater to different visibility needs in both the day and night. The lighting of the floodlight can also be customised with timers, schedules and motion triggers.

The dual lens of the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi has an 180-degree panoramic view that can see many different angles without any blind spots. The camera has 4K UHD video quality, and features AI-powered detection, so it can recognise people, animals and vehicles, as well as different zone alerts.

The other addition to the Elite series is the Reolink Elite XPro PoE, which has similar looks to the Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi, but without the built-in floodlight. The Reolink Elite XPro PoE has many of the same features of its Elite sibling, but it offers ColorX night vision and has an easy-to-install PoE set-up, so it’s a good option for beginner smart security users.