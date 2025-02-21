My favourite smart bulb 2-pack is currently less than £14 on Amazon – but it's a limited time deal

That means they're £7 each!

E27 Smart Bulb (2-pack)
(Image credit: Amazon)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Deals

As T3's resident smart lighting expert – or, let’s be real, more of a fanatic – I'm always hunting for the best smart light deals and discounts. Whilst it's not that hard to find a good deal, locating a discount that's genuinely worth it can be a whole different story.

Well, this morning, I stumbled upon an absolute gem. One of the best smart bulbs available right now is on sale for almost 50% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under £14. Yep, you guessed it – it’s the Tapo E27 2-pack.

However, it's a limited-time deal, meaning we have no idea how long it will last. It could be hours, days or even weeks – who knows!

Tapo E27 Smart Bulb (2-pack)
Tapo E27 Smart Bulb (2-pack): was £23.99 now £13.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best smart bulb deals we've seen in a while. £7 for two bulbs – how can you say no?

View Deal

When compared to other smart bulbs on the market, the Tapo E27 really stands out in terms of value for money. It's an entry-level smart bulb that doesn't skimp on quality. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with popular smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can control the bulb via voice commands or the Tapo app, making it super convenient and easy to use.

Installation? A breeze. The Tapo E27 fits into any standard E27 socket, which is one of the most common types. Just make sure to double-check your lamp before purchasing to avoid any surprises.

So, have I managed to convince you? Go on...

TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸