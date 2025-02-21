My favourite smart bulb 2-pack is currently less than £14 on Amazon – but it's a limited time deal

As T3's resident smart lighting expert – or, let’s be real, more of a fanatic – I'm always hunting for the best smart light deals and discounts. Whilst it's not that hard to find a good deal, locating a discount that's genuinely worth it can be a whole different story.

Well, this morning, I stumbled upon an absolute gem. One of the best smart bulbs available right now is on sale for almost 50% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just under £14. Yep, you guessed it – it’s the Tapo E27 2-pack.

However, it's a limited-time deal, meaning we have no idea how long it will last. It could be hours, days or even weeks – who knows!

When compared to other smart bulbs on the market, the Tapo E27 really stands out in terms of value for money. It's an entry-level smart bulb that doesn't skimp on quality. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with popular smart home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can control the bulb via voice commands or the Tapo app, making it super convenient and easy to use.

Installation? A breeze. The Tapo E27 fits into any standard E27 socket, which is one of the most common types. Just make sure to double-check your lamp before purchasing to avoid any surprises.

So, have I managed to convince you? Go on...