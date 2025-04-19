Is this compact UV printer the best tool for creative makers in 2025?

If you've ever dreamed of turning your creative ideas into sellable, bespoke products, from engraved tumblers to textured stickers and custom phone cases, the latest release from eufyMake (the new name for AnkerMake) might just be your new favourite tool.

The UV Printer E1, just announced by Anker’s rebranded creative tech arm, brings pro-grade UV printing into your home studio, and it’s not just for tech-heads or pros.

The E1 is the first 3D-texture UV printer designed for personal use, blending compact design with serious capability.

While it’s launching with a not-insignificant early bird price of $1,499, it’s clearly aimed at a growing group of makers, side-hustlers and small market stall owners.

“We want the E1 to shift the UV printing experience away from factory walls, and into homes, studios, small businesses and art markets,” says Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy.

And that’s exactly where this printer shines: it lets you print full-colour, tactile textures up to 5mm thick on surfaces like wood, leather, metal, acrylic and glass, so you can create custom signage, decorated glassware, labels, and more.

In other words, ideal fodder for Etsy or craft markets, especially as the platform only allows the sale of hand-made or bespoke items.

The UV Printer E1’s secret sauce lies in its Amass3D texture tech and ColorMaestro print system, backed by AI-powered software and 20,000+ templates to speed up your design workflow.

(Image credit: Anker)

You can print flat, wrap around mugs using the rotary attachment, or create your own vinyl-style stickers with the UV DTF laminator module.

It’s modular, it’s compact (around 90% smaller than a traditional UV printer), and perhaps, most importantly, it’s low maintenance.

The JetClean system keeps clogs away, so you're not spending hours cleaning out gunk when you could be printing your next batch of inventory.

Of course, $1,899 (full price) isn’t pocket change. But, unlike traditional commercial UV printers, which often cost three to four times that, the E1 is priced as a one-time setup for creators and entrepreneurs.

And once it’s paid off? Your running costs are minimal, mostly limited to ink refills and the odd cartridge clean.

In theory, you could earn that investment back quickly as long as you get out there and sell your wares.

So while this isn’t a commercial workhorse, it’s a serious creative tool, one that lowers the barrier to bespoke product creation, from personalising gifts to giving your craft stall that next-level upgrade.

Head over to eufyMake to pre-order and learn more about the new printer.