I use these Nanoleaf smart lights on my Christmas tree – and they’re insanely cheap for Black Friday

My Christmas tree lights are now under £65 in cheap Black Friday deal
Need new lights for your Christmas tree or festive display? The Nanoleaf smart lights that I use on my Christmas tree every year are now insanely cheap in Nanoleaf’s early Black Friday sale – and I couldn’t recommend them more.
Originally priced at £89.99, the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights are now just £64.79 at Nanoleaf, giving you a cheeky 28% discount. I’ve had these smart lights for a couple of years now and they’re my favourite lights I’ve ever used for my Christmas decorations.
In my Nanoleaf Smart String Lights review, I commented that “with extra long cables, plenty of lights and a plethora of colours and scenes to choose from, these smart Christmas lights are fun, festive and powerful” – more details below.
Get 28% off the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights in the Nanoleaf Black Friday deals. These string lights have 300 LEDs and come with 16 million colours and scenes to play with. You don’t just have to use them for Christmas either – they’re handy, all-year-round lights that can be used both indoors and outdoors.
As mentioned above, I’ve used the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights on my Christmas tree for the past few years. They’re easy to set-up, the bulbs themselves feel and look high quality and they’re surprisingly durable – I imagine I’ll be using them for years to come.
What I like the most about the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights is actually its accompanying app. If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I hate downloading apps – she says while she works for a tech magazine! – but the Nanoleaf app is my favourite thing to use because of these lights.
With the app and the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights, I can turn the lights on and off with my phone and customise the lighting and theme options. The latter is my favourite thing to do, with Candy Cane being my favourite setting as it features red and white colours that trickle down the tree.
Are the Nanoleaf Smart String Lights a little bit pricey for Christmas tree lights? Maybe, but with this 28% Black Friday discount, you can save money on these amazing lights that will last for years.
