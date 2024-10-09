Hurry! T3’s favourite smart plug hits super low price in Prime Day deal

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is packed full of amazing deals on smart home essentials, but if you’re new to the world of smart home, it can be tricky to narrow down what you need and what brand you should buy. But before you jump full force into smart devices, have you ever considered buying a smart plug?

A smart plug is an invaluable piece of tech that can turn your non-smart appliances smart! It’s incredibly handy, especially if you’re a smart home newbie, and right now, there’s 36% off T3’s favourite smart plug in the October Prime Day sale.

Holding the top spot in our best smart plugs guide, the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug has been marked down from £49.98 to £31.98, saving you £18. This deal is on a four pack of the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug, meaning you can add smart capabilities to multiple outlets around your home.

We gave the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug five stars in our TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug review , and commented that it’s “easy to set up and use, with plenty of options to set schedules and timers, and it will even monitor your tech’s energy usage – what’s not to like?!”

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet (4 Pack): was £49.98 , now £31.98 at Amazon

Get 36% off the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug in this Prime Big Deal Days discount. This smart plug doesn’t require a hub, and works with any Wi-Fi router to offer smart features to your outlet. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it via voice commands or remotely by using the Tapo app, plus you can set schedules and timers so it automatically turns on and off when needed.