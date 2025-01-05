Govee has launched three new ambient smart lights at CES 2025 – and I want them all

QUICK SUMMARY
Following its Best Smart Lighting win at the T3 Awards, Govee has unveiled three exciting CES launches: the AI-powered Gaming Pixel Light, Mini Panel Lights and the Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL.
The Mini Panel Lights are available now for £99.99/$114.99 on the Govee website and Amazon. The Gaming Pixel Light and Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL are set for release later this year, with pricing details yet to be revealed.
Govee continues to solidify its place within the smart home industry, challenging big name brands with innovative, high-quality products. Following the brand's win for Best Smart Lighting at the T3 Awards earlier this year, we've been expecting big things ever since, and Govee's latest CES announcements are nothing short of impressive.
The smart lighting company has unveiled three new smart lighting products designed to transform home ambiance: the AI-powered Gaming Pixel Light, Mini Panel Lights and the Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL. These groundbreaking innovations redefine how lighting integrates into daily life, combining vibrant aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.
Anticipated to be major hits in 2025, these products promise to bring colourful, immersive lighting to every corner of your home. Read on to explore how they work and why they're worth adding to your space.
1. Gaming Pixel Light
Govee’s Gaming Pixel Light enhances creativity with vibrant, precise pixel art displays powered by AI Lighting bot technology and customisable DIY features. It offers dynamic pixel content, including weather updates and time displays, and its retro-style electronic speaker combines pixel art with 8-bit music for a fun, immersive experience. Easy to install for hanging or tabletop use, it brings functionality and excitement to every gaming session.
2. Govee Mini Panel Lights
Compact yet powerful, these lights feature RGBIC colors, a curved transparent lampshade and 15 lamp beads for stunning 3D effects. With an advanced MCU chip, the app recognises layouts automatically, making setup effortless. The modular design also supports up to 120 panels and 50+ effects, allowing limitless creativity and transforming any space into a vibrant masterpiece.
3. Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL
Combining Govee's RGBICWW lighting and JBL's premium sound, this lamp delivers a synchronised audio-visual experience with dynamic lighting effects that match your music. Its expanded curved lighting surface boasts 210 LED beads for rich, customisable colours and white tones. Portable and rechargeable, it provides flexible, immersive entertainment anywhere in your home.
Govee smart lights CES 2025: pricing and availability
The Govee Gaming Pixel Light and Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL will be available in later this year, with pricing details yet to be annouced.
The Govee Mini Panel Lights are currently available on the Govee website and Amazon, retailing for £99.99 or $114.99.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
