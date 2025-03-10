Google Home Max users are losing one very important feature

QUICK SUMMARY Google is removing sound detection from its Google Home Max speaker. In an email to Nest Aware users, Google didn’t give a reason for the feature being removed, but it’ll still be available on other Nest Aware compatible devices.

Google has just announced that it’ll be removing sound detection from its Google Home Max smart speaker . From 8th May 2025, Google Home Max users won’t be able to use this feature anymore, but it’s still available on other Nest Aware-compatible devices.

Google launched the Google Home Max back in 2017, and at the time, it was the brand’s most super-sized smart speaker – see our Google Home Max review for more details. Since then, Google discontinued the Home Max towards the end of 2020 but it stated that it would continue to fix security issues and provide software updates to those still using it.

But in a recent email sent to Nest Aware users, Google stated that the Home Max’s sound detection feature was being removed. Previously, the Google Home Max used its microphone to listen for sounds like smoke or carbon monoxide alarms going off or glass breaking. If the Google Home Max heard anything, it would send a notification to your phone to alert you to any dangers or unusual noises.

The sound detection feature is an incredibly useful one so it’s surprising that it’s being taken away from the Google Home Max. What’s even more surprising is that Google hasn’t given a reason for this feature to be removed either. But it’s not all doom and gloom.

While this feature removal is inconvenient for Google Home Max users, sound detection is part of the Nest Aware subscription, so it’ll still be available for other Nest Aware-compatible devices. So, if you have a first generation Nest Hub or a Google Nest Mini , you can still use sound detection to listen out for strange noises around your home.