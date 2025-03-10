Google Home Max users are losing one very important feature
Say goodbye to sound detection…
QUICK SUMMARY
Google is removing sound detection from its Google Home Max speaker.
In an email to Nest Aware users, Google didn’t give a reason for the feature being removed, but it’ll still be available on other Nest Aware compatible devices.
Google has just announced that it’ll be removing sound detection from its Google Home Max smart speaker. From 8th May 2025, Google Home Max users won’t be able to use this feature anymore, but it’s still available on other Nest Aware-compatible devices.
Google launched the Google Home Max back in 2017, and at the time, it was the brand’s most super-sized smart speaker – see our Google Home Max review for more details. Since then, Google discontinued the Home Max towards the end of 2020 but it stated that it would continue to fix security issues and provide software updates to those still using it.
But in a recent email sent to Nest Aware users, Google stated that the Home Max’s sound detection feature was being removed. Previously, the Google Home Max used its microphone to listen for sounds like smoke or carbon monoxide alarms going off or glass breaking. If the Google Home Max heard anything, it would send a notification to your phone to alert you to any dangers or unusual noises.
The sound detection feature is an incredibly useful one so it’s surprising that it’s being taken away from the Google Home Max. What’s even more surprising is that Google hasn’t given a reason for this feature to be removed either. But it’s not all doom and gloom.
While this feature removal is inconvenient for Google Home Max users, sound detection is part of the Nest Aware subscription, so it’ll still be available for other Nest Aware-compatible devices. So, if you have a first generation Nest Hub or a Google Nest Mini, you can still use sound detection to listen out for strange noises around your home.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months
It should make one-handed use much easier
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
These special edition Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are straight off the catwalk and have a price to match
The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses are sleek and sophisticated, yet considerably more costly than a normal pair
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Govee upgrades smart water leak detector with dual sensors to detect both drips and floods
It's also incredibly affordable
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This first-ever smart home app upgrades your Ring cameras with AI-powered detection and summaries
Prompt AI launches Seemour, an AI visual intelligence platform
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlight review: a smart lighting classic that seamlessly elevates your Hue setup
It may have launched over seven years ago, but you still can't go wrong
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ecobee's entry-level smart thermostat is now available – here's how much it costs
It was first unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Govee’s latest smart home sensor is smaller and more affordable than ever before
It's less than $20
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple’s rumoured doorbell could come with MagSafe – but I’m not entirely convinced
New Apple video doorbell leak hints at possible MagSafe feature
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Reolink unveils smart home security starter pack that's specially made for beginners
There's no excuse now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published