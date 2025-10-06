Forget Ring – This Prime Day Eufy video doorbell deal is what you should buy instead

Forget Ring – the Eufy E340 video doorbell is a five-star security device, and it’s now the cheapest it's ever been in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

When you think about the best video doorbell , Ring is probably the first name that comes to mind. At T3, we’ve tried many Ring video doorbells and have loved them, giving them four or five stars in our reviews. But if you fancy a different video doorbell brand, then I’d like to point you in the direction of Eufy.

The Eufy E340 video doorbell uses dual cameras – one front-facing and one downward-facing – to fully monitor the outside of your home. The front-facing camera is designed to focus on people and visitors, and the downward-facing camera looks to the floor in front of your door – helpful if a parcel is left on your doorstep.

Our frequent smart home reviewer, David Nield, gave it five stars in his Eufy E340 review . He commented that it “ticks a lot of boxes, and ticks them well: it's affordable, simple to set up, and there are lots of useful features.”

Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340: was £159.99 now £109.99 at Amazon Get 31% off the Eufy E340 video doorbell in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. This video doorbell has 2K video clarity, colour night vision and dual cameras so you don’t miss a thing. It’s easy to set up, and comes in battery or wired versions, depending on your needs.