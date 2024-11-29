Eufy’s 5-star security camera is now under £50 in this Black Friday deal

The eufy S220 SoloCam has dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon

eufy S220 SoloCam Black Friday deal
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in Deals

If you buy any smart home product in the best Black Friday deals, you should make it this one.

Right now in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, the 5-star eufy S220 SoloCam security camera has dropped to its lowest ever price, taking it down to under £50!

View the eufy S220 SoloCam deal

Originally priced at £83.99, the eufy S220 SoloCam is now just £49.99 in this cheap Black Friday deal. The eufy S220 SoloCam holds the top spot in our best security camera guide, and we really couldn’t recommend it enough – keep reading to find out why.

eufy S220 SoloCam: was £83.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

eufy S220 SoloCam: was £83.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
Get 40% off the eufy S220 SoloCam in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Petite, compact and simply designed, the eufy S220 SoloCam is a great outdoor wireless security camera that comes with solar charging and easy installation – oh, and it has no monthly subscription fees!

View Deal

In our 5-star eufy S220 SoloCam review, our reviewer commented that it’s an “excellent security camera with a bunch of features, a reasonable price, and no subscription fee – and if you get enough sunshine in your part of the world, you won't even have to keep recharging the battery.”

The eufy S220 SoloCam is packed full of security features, including day and night clarity with infrared LEDs so it can capture even the tiniest of details. It has 2K resolution camera quality, and AI human detection and facial recognition so it can easily identify who’s at your property.

With its 135-degree field of view, the eufy S220 SoloCam can monitor your entire garden and see everything in crisp detail. Users can also customise smart detection zones so you’ll only be alerted when movement is detected within certain areas to minimise notifications and improve your security protection.

The eufy S220 SoloCam has two-way talk so you can speak to visitors or set a ‘stay away’ message to deter potential intruders. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. These features are impressive enough considering the affordable price tag, and now for Black Friday, the eufy S220 SoloCam is even cheaper for just £49.99.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

