Eufy’s 5-star security camera is now under £50 in this Black Friday deal

If you buy any smart home product in the best Black Friday deals , you should make it this one.

Right now in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, the 5-star eufy S220 SoloCam security camera has dropped to its lowest ever price, taking it down to under £50!

View the eufy S220 SoloCam deal

Originally priced at £83.99, the eufy S220 SoloCam is now just £49.99 in this cheap Black Friday deal. The eufy S220 SoloCam holds the top spot in our best security camera guide, and we really couldn’t recommend it enough – keep reading to find out why.

eufy S220 SoloCam: was £83.99 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Get 40% off the eufy S220 SoloCam in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Petite, compact and simply designed, the eufy S220 SoloCam is a great outdoor wireless security camera that comes with solar charging and easy installation – oh, and it has no monthly subscription fees!

In our 5-star eufy S220 SoloCam review , our reviewer commented that it’s an “excellent security camera with a bunch of features, a reasonable price, and no subscription fee – and if you get enough sunshine in your part of the world, you won't even have to keep recharging the battery.”

The eufy S220 SoloCam is packed full of security features, including day and night clarity with infrared LEDs so it can capture even the tiniest of details. It has 2K resolution camera quality, and AI human detection and facial recognition so it can easily identify who’s at your property.

With its 135-degree field of view, the eufy S220 SoloCam can monitor your entire garden and see everything in crisp detail. Users can also customise smart detection zones so you’ll only be alerted when movement is detected within certain areas to minimise notifications and improve your security protection.