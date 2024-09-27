Apple HomeKit hub could prove it's hip to be square

Quick Summary
Apple's rumoured smart home hub may launch in early 2025 with a feature set mixing that of the Apple TV and the HomePod. It currently has a square display and a FaceTime camera with gesture recognition.
One of the most intriguing unreleased Apple products is its smart home hub, or perhaps hubs: back in July we reported that Apple's Apple TV code referenced a new device, HomeAccessory, that appears to be a cross between an iPad, an Apple TV and a HomePod; other reports suggest that Apple is working on a smart home device that resembles an iPad with a robot arm. And now a new report casts more light on what HomeAccessory may be.
According to 9to5Mac's sources, HomeAccessory is indeed the new Apple smart home device. And it currently looks different to the device previously described: it has a "squarish display rather than a rectangular format like an iPad". However, it's unclear whether that's just a stop-gap display in the prototype or if that's planned for the final version too.
What do we know about Apple's HomeAccessory?
According to the report, the device has an Apple A18 processor inside. That's the same processor in the current iPhone 16, which seems like a lot of horsepower for a glorified HomePod. But of course we're in the era of Apple Intelligence now, and that's pretty demanding: Apple prefers to keep its AI on-device as much as possible rather than outsource it to the cloud, and that means it needs fairly hefty hardware.
The report also says that the device will contain a FaceTime camera, and that it can identify hand gestures from a distance. It also has a visual version of HomePods' voice identification, which can identify specific users in order to access their calendars, Apple Music playlist and so on.
The new device will apparently have its own apps and work as an AirPlay receiver too, and 9to5Mac's sources say that it's currently scheduled for a launch in early 2025 – although that date may well change.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
