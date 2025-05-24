This 5-star Brook + Wilde luxury mattress is up to 40% off in the bank holiday sales

The final May bank holiday weekend is upon us, and now is the perfect time to treat yourself to discounted prices on the best mattresses .

For the bank holiday, Brook + Wilde – one of the UK’s most luxurious mattress brands – is offering up to 40% off on its premium mattresses, including the 5-star Elite mattress.

Get 30% off the Brook + Wilde Elite mattress

Shop the full Brook + Wilde sale

Right now, you can get 30% off the Brook + Wilde Elite mattress in single, double, king and super king sizes. To get this discount, all you need to do is use the code SPRING50 at the checkout. This offer ends 26th May 2025 so you’ll have to be quick!

To find out more about the Brook + Wilde Elite deal, click the link above or keep reading for a full round-up on the best Brook + Wilde bank holiday deals – or you can check out these Brook + Wilde sales, deals and discount codes .

Brook + Wilde Elite: Get up to 30% off with code SPRING50

Save up to 30% off on the Brook + Wilde Elite in the bank holiday sales. In our 5-star Brook + Wilde Elite review , our reviewer loved the ability to choose the mattress’ firmness, and found it to have a luxurious feel, balance and softness. Single: was £995, now £696.50 Double: was £1,145, now £801.50 King: was £1,245, now £871.50 Super King: was £1,395, now £976.50

Brook + Wilde Lux: Get up to 20% off with code SPRING50

The Brook + Wilde Lux is up to 20% off in the Brook + Wilde sale. The entry-level model from the brand, the Lux has five comfortable layers of springs and foam that cradle the body and offer good motion isolation and support. See our full Brook + Wilde Lux review for more details. Single: was £595, now £476 Double: was £795, now £636 King: was £895, now £716