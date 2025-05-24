This 5-star Brook + Wilde luxury mattress is up to 40% off in the bank holiday sales
3 Brook + Wilde mattress deals to kick off the bank holiday
The final May bank holiday weekend is upon us, and now is the perfect time to treat yourself to discounted prices on the best mattresses.
For the bank holiday, Brook + Wilde – one of the UK’s most luxurious mattress brands – is offering up to 40% off on its premium mattresses, including the 5-star Elite mattress.
Get 30% off the Brook + Wilde Elite mattress
Shop the full Brook + Wilde sale
Right now, you can get 30% off the Brook + Wilde Elite mattress in single, double, king and super king sizes. To get this discount, all you need to do is use the code SPRING50 at the checkout. This offer ends 26th May 2025 so you’ll have to be quick!
To find out more about the Brook + Wilde Elite deal, click the link above or keep reading for a full round-up on the best Brook + Wilde bank holiday deals – or you can check out these Brook + Wilde sales, deals and discount codes.
Brook + Wilde Elite: Get up to 30% off with code SPRING50
Save up to 30% off on the Brook + Wilde Elite in the bank holiday sales. In our 5-star Brook + Wilde Elite review, our reviewer loved the ability to choose the mattress’ firmness, and found it to have a luxurious feel, balance and softness.
Single: was £995, now £696.50
Double: was £1,145, now £801.50
King: was £1,245, now £871.50
Super King: was £1,395, now £976.50
Brook + Wilde Lux: Get up to 20% off with code SPRING50
The Brook + Wilde Lux is up to 20% off in the Brook + Wilde sale. The entry-level model from the brand, the Lux has five comfortable layers of springs and foam that cradle the body and offer good motion isolation and support. See our full Brook + Wilde Lux review for more details.
Single: was £595, now £476
Double: was £795, now £636
King: was £895, now £716
Brook + Wilde Ultima: Get up to 40% off with code SPRING50
The Brook + Wilde Ultima is now up to 40% off at Brook + Wilde. Shoppers can choose their feel, including soft, medium or firm, so you can completely customise your mattress. Find out more in our Brook + Wilde Ultima review.
Double: was £1,695, now £1,017
King: was £1,995, now £1,197
Super King: was £2,395, now £1,437
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
