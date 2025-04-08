If you buy anything in the Easter sales, pick this half price Eve hybrid mattress deal

While Easter isn’t for another week, the Easter sales are already in full swing, and you can find some of the greatest savings on mattresses and other sleep accessories.

The best early Easter that I’ve seen so far is from Eve Sleep, who’s offering up to 50% off on its best mattress collection. I’m a sleep expert, and the mattress deal I’d recommend is on the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress which is now half price in Eve’s spring sale.

The Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress is now available for half price on all sizes, including double, king and super king. Compared to other mattress brands, Eve does something different with its pricing as the Wunderflip is the same price in all sizes.

What this means is that you can now get £500 off the double, king and super king sizes of the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress, taking the price down from £999 to £499 – you won’t find a better mattress deal than that.

Back in 2022, Eve Sleep actually went into administration before it was bought by Bensons For Beds. As part of its comeback, Eve completely redesigned its mattress collection and introduced its Wunderflip range which was met with much acclaim.

The main reason for this is due to the Wunderflip’s adjustable construction. Made from a combination of springs and foams, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress is extremely comfortable and can be catered to your firmness levels. One side is soft while the other is firm, so you can flip it over to change up the support you receive.

The Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress has a 28cm depth and 1000 full height springs that support and cradle the body, while offering superior motion transfer so you don’t wake up your partner throughout the night. This mattress also has layers of memory foam that relieves pressure on the joints and helps align the spine.

The Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress is Eve’s smartest mattress yet, and our reviewer enjoyed the design, temperature control and edge support. Now, it’s half price in Eve’s spring sale , so you can get an excellent hybrid adaptable mattress for under £500.