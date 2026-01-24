What mattresses do Olympians sleep on? These Dreams mattresses are Team GB-approved and great for recovery

QUICK SUMMARY Dreams is continuing its partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB with a new mattress range. In collaboration with new Dreams brand ambassador and Winter Olympian, Matt Weston, the three new mattresses are made from springs and foam to help with recovery.

Have you ever wondered what kind of mattress Olympians sleep on? Well, as Dreams has had a longstanding partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB since Tokyo 2020, it’s safe to assume that its line-up of mattresses are Team GB-approved – now even more so, with this new collaboration.

With the Winter Olympics and Paralympics coming up in February, Dreams has just announced its newest brand ambassador, Matt Weston who is better known as the Skeleton World Champion and Winter Olympian. To mark this continued collaboration, Dreams and Weston have teamed up to launch a new cooling mattress collection.

Featured in the new range are the Dream Team Evesham 3000 Pocket Sprung Mattress , the Dream Team Gold Crowborough 10,000 Pocket Sprung Mattress and the Dream Team Chippenham 2500 Combination Mattress. Available in single - super king sizes, the mattresses are all named after places that mean something to Weston and his athletic journey.

(Image credit: Dreams)

As you may expect from an Olympian-approved mattress, the new Dreams mattresses are focused on support and recovery. They also come with Dreams’ new thermoregulating DreamTex foam that sits atop the springs and works to absorb heat throughout the night to keep you cool or warm depending on the season.

As hybrid mattresses, the springs respond to movement and work to give you head-to-toe support while reducing aches and pains. My favourite feature of the new mattresses are the subtle Team GB logo branding which can be seen on the mattresses handles, and the mattress covers.

The new Dreams Dream Team mattresses are available to buy now. All mattresses come in single, small double, double, king and super king sizes, and prices start at £799 with the Dream Team Chippenham 2500 Combination Mattress being the most affordable.