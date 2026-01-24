What mattresses do Olympians sleep on? These Dreams mattresses are Team GB-approved and great for recovery

Dreams continues its Team GB and ParalympicsGB partnership with new mattress range

Bethan Morgan's avatar
By
published
in News
Dreams Team GB mattresses
(Image credit: Dreams)
QUICK SUMMARY

Dreams is continuing its partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB with a new mattress range.

In collaboration with new Dreams brand ambassador and Winter Olympian, Matt Weston, the three new mattresses are made from springs and foam to help with recovery.

Have you ever wondered what kind of mattress Olympians sleep on? Well, as Dreams has had a longstanding partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB since Tokyo 2020, it’s safe to assume that its line-up of mattresses are Team GB-approved – now even more so, with this new collaboration.

Dreams Team GB mattresses

(Image credit: Dreams)

As you may expect from an Olympian-approved mattress, the new Dreams mattresses are focused on support and recovery. They also come with Dreams’ new thermoregulating DreamTex foam that sits atop the springs and works to absorb heat throughout the night to keep you cool or warm depending on the season.

As hybrid mattresses, the springs respond to movement and work to give you head-to-toe support while reducing aches and pains. My favourite feature of the new mattresses are the subtle Team GB logo branding which can be seen on the mattresses handles, and the mattress covers.

The new Dreams Dream Team mattresses are available to buy now. All mattresses come in single, small double, double, king and super king sizes, and prices start at £799 with the Dream Team Chippenham 2500 Combination Mattress being the most affordable.

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.