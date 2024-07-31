Le Creuset teams up with Pokémon on limited edition collection – but you won't catch them all

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has announced its new limited edition cookware collection with Pokémon. Featuring Pokémon-inspired colours and characters, the Le Creuset x Pokémon collaboration is available in select countries, of which UK, US and Europe are sadly not included.

Le Creuset has collaborated with Pokémon on a new limited edition cast iron cookware collection. Featuring eight new products, the Le Creuset x Pokémon collaborations is colourful, nostalgic and a fun tribute to the popular video game series – but it’s almost impossible to buy in some countries, including the UK.

Le Creuset rarely adds new products to its line but it does introduce new colours and special collaborations. For example, Le Creuset launches seasonal collections during the holidays, like Halloween and Christmas, and it’s teamed up with big name brands and franchises on limited edition products, like the Le Creuset x Harry Potter collection .

Now, it’s all about Pokémon, and nineties and noughties kids are sure to love this nostalgic collaboration. Within the collection are eight staples from the Le Creuset brand, including cast iron pots, kettles, mugs and plates, featuring its popular rainbow of colours and fun Pokémon characters, logos and icons.

The main attraction of the Le Creuset x Pokémon collection is the Pokémon 18cm Cocotte Every in Nectar. The large cast iron enamelled pot has a bold yellow colour and Pikachu’s tail on the front of the design to pay tribute to the beloved character. Another pot from the collection is the Pokémon 22cm Classic Soup Pot which features white line art of Pokémon characters and balls on the black background of the lid.

(Image credit: Le Creuset SA)

The collection also features the Pokémon Whistling Teakettle, another Pikachu-inspired design which displays black silhouettes of the character running around the bottom. To go with the kettle is the Pokémon Set of 5 Stacking Mugs which come in five iconic Le Creuset colours and have the silhouettes of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Snorlax on the outside, with a Pokémon icon on the inside. There are also sets of sphere plates and rice bowls in the same design.

Finally, the last two products in the Le Creuset x Pokémon collection are the Pokémon Tableware Set Poké Ball and the Pokémon Tableware Set Master Ball. Both can be used as utensils and dish rests, or serving plates depending on the occasion.

(Image credit: Le Creuset SA)

But there’s a slight catch in that not all countries are currently able to buy the collection. As of writing, the Le Creuset x Pokémon collaboration is only available in select countries and regions in Japan, Asia, Oceania and South Africa .

Sadly, the products aren’t available to view or buy on the Le Creuset UK, US and European websites, although a second phase has been rumoured to release in November, so we hope it becomes more widely available later in the year.