This appliance refrigerates and cooks your food at the same time – in a way you'd never expect

Eatfigo has launched an all-in-one smart cooking appliance that refrigerates and cooks food at the same time. The Smart Sous Vide allows users to schedule meals that cook themselves and are perfectly timed for their arrival, making it ideal for those with busy lifestyles or healthy eating enthusiasts.

The appliance has been in production for a number of years, but it's set to launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2025. Attendees are invited to witness it firsthand, and explore how it'll seamlessly integrate meal preparation into daily routines.

The Smart Sous Vide System has an RRP of $499 (around £400) and can be purchased from the Eatfigo online store. However, its debut at CES signals that it may soon become accessible to consumers in additional countries.

(Image credit: Eatfigo)

The Smart Sous Vide pairs seamlessly with the Eatfigo App, enabling users to schedule meals that are perfectly timed and ready when they need them. Its innovative cooling system keeps the food refrigerated until cooking begins.

All users have to do is seal their food with Figo’s included vacuum sealer, load the Smart Sous Vide with water, add the prepared meal and set the cooking schedule through the app.

"Our mission at Eatfigo is to redefine convenience in healthy home cooking," said Robert Nappi, Founder and CEO of Eatfigo. "We understand the challenges of maintaining a nutritious diet amidst a busy lifestyle. With our appliance, users can enjoy delicious, home-cooked meals without the time-consuming preparation."

