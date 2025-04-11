Tefal’s lighter induction pans change colour when they reach the right temperature
Tefal debuts its lightest pan range yet
QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has launched its lightest induction pan collection to date. The new Tefal So Light range comes in 5 different sizes, and features Light Tech technology that changes colour when it reaches the ideal temperature.
Tefal So Light pans are available exclusively at John Lewis.
Tefal has just launched its lightest induction pan collection, cleverly called the So Light range. Featuring four frying pan sizes and a wok, Tefal’s So Light pans are backed with lighter materials and Thermal and Light Tech technology that change colour when they reach the right temperatures.
Tefal is well known for its non-stick cookware, and now, the brand has debuted its lightest range yet which is 43% lighter than Tefal’s Unlimited pan collection. The design of the new pans are lightweight, durable and feature ergonomic handles to make them easier to hold, flip and move.
Using Light Tech technology, the Tefal So Light pans are compatible with all stovetops, including induction hobs, offering rapid heating for super fast cooking times. But the real standout feature of the new Tefal So Light range is the brand’s Thermo-Signal technology.
The Tefal So Light pans have a Thermo-signal heat indicator that changes colour when the pan reaches the ideal cooking temperature. It shows this via the red circle at the centre of the pan which shifts from a bright red to a darker red. Not only does this indicate that your pan is hot enough to use, but it’s also particularly helpful for searing and frying different foods, like steak and other meats.
As the lightest pan collection to date, Tefal is definitely appealing to more chefs and kitchens. I always have trouble finding pans that work with my induction hob so it’s great that the So Light collection caters to all cooking stoves.
Within the Tefal So Light range are four different frying pan sizes – 22cm, 24cm, 28cm and 30cm, and a 28cm wok. The collection is available exclusively at John Lewis, with prices starting at £32.50.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
