Smeg revives retro charm with brand new kettle – and it's a lot bigger than before

Smeg is renowned worldwide for its stylish retro appliances, with many fans loving the bold, bright colours that make their kitchens pop. However, after debuting its first-ever smart fridge freezer last month, rumours began swirling that the beloved brand was shifting away from its signature aesthetic. If that had you worried – don't panic. Smeg’s latest launch proves otherwise.

The brand has proudly announced the new WKF01 Whistling Kettle, blending its iconic retro charm with modern performance to enhance tea and coffee rituals. Designed to be the heart of the kitchen, this stovetop kettle works on any hob or cooker and sounds a classic whistle when the water reaches boiling point. That’s right – no plug required!

Retailing at £119.95 or around $150, the Smeg Whistling Kettle is available now from Smeg's online store and other selected retailers. It comes in a selection of vibrant and pastel finishes, with the pink and stainless steel versions available for pre-order.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Like Smeg’s other top-performing kettles, this model features a removable lid for easy filling and cleaning. It also boasts an impressive 2.3-litre capacity, making it the largest in Smeg’s kettle range – serving up to 10 cups in a single boil. Considering most traditional kettles can only manage 3–4 cups at a time, this is a serious game-changer.

