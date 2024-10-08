Save 25% on TikTok’s favourite ice cream maker in the Prime Day sale

Loved by TikTok – and by T3, too – the Ninja Creami ice cream maker has had its price cut by an impressive 25 percent.

The discount is part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is what we all really know as the Prime Day shopping bonanza. Naming aside, the Ninja Creami has had its price cut from £199.99 to £149.99. It might not be ice cream season any more, but that’s a deal to get excited about.

Check out the Ninja Creami deal here

A big deal on TikTok, we reviewed the Ninja Creami back in 2023 and awarded it four stars. Our reviewer praised it for its multiple food functions (including gelato and sorbet, as well as ice cream), as well as its easy-to-use functions, simple setup, and how it’s far quicker than some other ice cream makers.

Ninja Creami: was £199.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

Ever-popular on TikTok, this ice cream maker is our favourite from 2024. It makes gelato and sorbet, as well as ice cream, and is easy to use, making it a great addition to your kitchen.

Our reviewer said of the discounted ice cream maker: “The Ninja Creami is a summer must-have for quick and tasty ice cream and frozen desserts. It can make a multitude of delicious treats, including gelato, sorbet, milkshakes and more, plus the device is incredibly easy to use. While it’s a little noisy and bulky, the Ninja Creami wins at making ice cream in record time – other ice cream makers just can’t compete!”

Not only did our reviewer love the Creami, but we’ve also ranked it number one in our list of the best ice cream makers , certifying its reputation for being a must-have kitchen gadget.

To ensure you’re really getting a good deal, we've checked today’s Amazon deal price against the historic database held by CamelCamelCamel. This reveals that the Prime Big Deal Days price of £149.99 is the joint-lowest the Creami has ever been at Amazon. It’s also 25% lower than its most recent Amazon price, and the lowest it’s been for a couple of months.