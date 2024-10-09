Is Le Creuset worth the money? Yes – here are 5 Prime Day deals you should buy

One of the most common questions people ask when it comes to Le Creuset is if the brand and its enamelled cast iron products are worth the money. As someone who owns a fair few Le Creuset products, I can confidently say that yes, Le Creuset is worth it.

But while Le Creuset is great value for money, it’s always nice to get a good quality product and not have to pay full price for it! Luckily, Le Creuset is up to 40% off in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, so if you’ve been looking to invest in a Le Creuset dish, pan, mug, plate or more, then now is the time to do so.

I’ve rounded up five of the best Le Creuset deals you can buy right now for Prime Day.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish: was £275 , now £191.25 at Amazon

The iconic Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish has had a £83.75 price cut, thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. Available in multiple colours and sizes, this 22cm casserole dish is perfect for fast or slow cooking, and can be used to make one-pot recipes, like casseroles, stews, curries and soups.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish: was £305 , now £213.75 at Amazon

Save £91.25 on the Le Creuset Shallow Casserole Dish at Amazon. Similar to the round model, this 30cm casserole dish is slightly wider and can cook for up to 6 people at a time. Its size makes it ideal for smaller dishes like pasta or stir fries, and it comes with a tight fitting lid.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron La Marmite Casserole Dish: was £329 , now £253 at Amazon

Get 37% off the Le Creuset La Marmite Casserole Dish for Prime Day. At 32cm, this dish is described as a cast iron soup pot, and since it’s autumn, there’s no better time than any to start making soup for the colder month – or to snap up this great deal for that matter.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Skillet Frying Pan: was £155 , now £97.87 at Amazon

Now under £100, the Le Creuset Skillet Frying Pan has a ‘helper’ handle and two pouring lips at either side, to make it easier to hold, carry and transfer food to plates. It has a nice weight to it, and comes in multiple colours, like this pretty teal colour.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Grillit Frying Pan: was £149 , now £103.75 at Amazon

Designed for all types of hobs and grills, the Le Creuset Grillit Frying Pan is now 30% off in this October Prime Day deal. It has deep dents on the pan to give grill marks to your food, and it’s especially useful when cooking steak, fish and vegetables.