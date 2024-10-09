This viral IPL hair removal tool is now 30% off in the Prime Day sale

There’s up to 30% to be saved on IUlike IPL hair removal tools, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale – better known as Prime Day.

I’ve spotted this generous discount on the Ulike Air 10 Laser Hair Removal tool, which has had its price cut from $399 to $279. This highly versatile hair removal tool is recommended for use on back, hair, chest, lip, public, armpit, face and leg hair.

It promises visible results in just two weeks, when used consistently every two days for that first fortnight. Its makers say users will experience up to 96 percent hair reduction, and slower hair regrowth.

Normally priced at $399 but now reduced to $279, the Ulike Air 10 hasn’t been this cheap since June, according to historic Amazon pricing data from CamelCamelCamel .

The Ulike Air 10 claims to offer a near-painless hair removal experience, aided by its ability to cool your skin to below 65F (18.3C).

But wait, as a hair-removal TV advert might say, there’s more! I've also found an Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer on the Ulike X, an IPL hair removal tool for men. This deal sees the hair remover reduced from $429 to just $309, saving you 28 percent.