The Philips OneBlade is the only beard trimmer you’ll ever need, and it’s now reduced for Prime Day

There's pretty much one product that everyone's heard of when it comes to the best beard trimmers, and that's the Philips OneBlade shaver. Launched in 2022, it became widely known in the grooming community as a revolutionary piece of kit, especially due to its vibration speed and impressive battery life. This meant the OneBlade received rave reviews across the board, including T3's own full review.

As Amazon's Big Deal Days 2024 sale is taking place next week, we've noticed that the Philips OneBlade has already been reduced.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable.

One thing our reviewer noticed was how little the OneBlade irritated his skin, something that can happen a lot more often than you'd think. This is because it doesn't quite touch the skin, thanks to a narrow plastic guard. Admittedly, this means it doesn't give a perfectly smooth shave, but an increasing number of men don't want that totally clean-cut look anymore. Also, if you do want completely smooth facial features, it's easy to finish off with a standard razor once the OneBlade has finished its work.

Each blade lasts 3-4 months, so Philips describes a replacement three-pack as a year's supply. Obviously, depending on how often you use your OneBlade and what your hair growth is like, you might get slightly more or less than this.

