The best electric shaver of 2024 just dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Boots Black Friday sale

Black Friday is undeniably the perfect time to snag one of the best electric shavers, and the deals are particularly impressive this year. However, when we see one of our favourite products discounted, that's what gets us really excited.
Right now, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ has had a huge £280 price cut in the Boots Black Friday sale 50% off – making it too good to miss. It succeeds the previous Braun Series 9 Pro, with the PRO+ including a few additional features that offer added convenience and precision.
It's currently on offer for £199.99 reduced from £479.99. Check it out:
Voted as T3's favourite electric shaver in 2024, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is a pretty impressive model. Get your hands on it whilst it's still cheap.
This Series 9 PRO+ features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke. Powered by 10,000 sonic vibrations and AutoSense technology, it's able to shave more hair in every stroke than any other model.
Its Precision ProTrimmer, made from surgical-grade stainless steel, tackles longer hairs and precise edges like sideburns and moustaches with ease. It’s also built to last, with a robust 60-minute Li-ion battery life and dual wet or dry functionality.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This bean-to-cup coffee machine is brand new, but it's already had a $200 price cut for Black Friday
The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera was only released last month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save $60 with this super cheap Ring starter kit in Lowe's early Black Friday sale
Two Ring best-sellers for how much?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips BT9000 Prestige vs. Braun Beard Trimmer 7: which is the best beard trimmer?
We put Philips and Braun to the test to see which beard trimmer you should buy: the BT9000 Prestige or Beard Trimmer 7?
By Max Slater-Robins Published