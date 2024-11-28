The best electric shaver of 2024 just dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Boots Black Friday sale

This is a truly unmissable bargain

Braun Series 9 PRO+
Lizzie Wilmot
Black Friday is undeniably the perfect time to snag one of the best electric shavers, and the deals are particularly impressive this year. However, when we see one of our favourite products discounted, that's what gets us really excited.

Right now, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ has had a huge £280 price cut in the Boots Black Friday sale 50% off – making it too good to miss. It succeeds the previous Braun Series 9 Pro, with the PRO+ including a few additional features that offer added convenience and precision.

It's currently on offer for £199.99 reduced from £479.99. Check it out:

Braun Series Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver
Braun Series Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver: was £479.99 now £199.99 at Boots.com

Voted as T3's favourite electric shaver in 2024, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is a pretty impressive model. Get your hands on it whilst it's still cheap.

View Deal

This Series 9 PRO+ features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke. Powered by 10,000 sonic vibrations and AutoSense technology, it's able to shave more hair in every stroke than any other model.

Its Precision ProTrimmer, made from surgical-grade stainless steel, tackles longer hairs and precise edges like sideburns and moustaches with ease. It’s also built to last, with a robust 60-minute Li-ion battery life and dual wet or dry functionality.

