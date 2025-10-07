Philips' best shaver is 63% off for Prime Day – don't miss a deal to get your grooming game on point

It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are plenty of deals to be had across electronics, household items, personal grooming, and pretty much everything else.

Getting your Christmas shopping off to the right start with Prime Day has become a yearly tradition and T3 is scouring the web to find the best deals.

A deal that caught our eye is for the Philips Shaver Series 5000, one of the best electric shavers on the market for all types of body and head hair.

Its SteelPrecision blades make up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, while Power Adapt sensors automatically adjust power based on beard density – ideal for daily shaves or light stubble.

The 360° flexing heads follow facial contours closely, and the shaver works just as well wet or dry, whether with foam, gel, or in the shower, and also includes a pop-up precision trimmer for tidying up edges and sideburns.

A full charge takes around an hour, giving up to 60 minutes of cordless use, and there’s a handy five minute quick-charge option for a single shave.

Cleaning is simple thanks to the one-touch open head, and it’s compatible with the Philips Quick Clean Pod, which is sold separately.

The LED display shows battery levels, cleaning advice, and travel lock status. You also get a USB-A charging cable, cleaning brush, and travel pouch.

Replacement heads come within the SH71 series and are needed every couple of years with the usual wear and tear.

Grab a deal one the best Philips electric shavers today and save 60%, just in time for Christmas, and keep your beard looking its best.