9 luxury grooming Christmas gifts to give to the well-kempt man

If you have a man in your life who takes great care and pride in his appearance, then you have to get them one of these Christmas grooming gifts this year.
Skincare, facial and body hair is completely unique to each man. Where one might want to grow a long luscious beard, another will prefer a close shave, so it’s important to understand their styling needs and preferences before you buy them something – especially if it’s a luxury item, as you don’t want to spend a large amount of money on things he won’t use.
I’ve been covering style on T3 for a few years now, and I’ve become well versed on the latest and greatest grooming products for men. With Christmas coming up, I’ve rounded up a selection of the best luxury grooming Christmas gifts for him, from electric shavers to LED face masks and beyond.
Men's luxury grooming gifts
If he prefers a close and smooth shave, I’d recommend giving him one of the best electric shavers for Christmas. Electric shavers are ideal for completely removing facial hair, and they’re also good for tidying up under the chin and sculpting a beard or moustache.
The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver (£599.99) is our favourite luxury electric shaver as it offers a gentle and efficient shave, thanks to its surgical grade stainless steel blades. It can easily cut long and short hair, be used wet or dry, and it has an LED Pro display to indicate the power and charging level. It comes in a stylish black/silver colour and with a charging stand and cleaning essentials.
For the man who’s rarely seen without a beard, a beard trimmer is the perfect gift. While the model of choice will depend on the length of beard they have, you can’t go wrong with the Philips Series 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer (£129.99) which holds the number one spot in our best beard trimmer guide.
The Philips Series 9000 Prestige uses SteelPrecision blade technology to evenly and precisely trim the hair while protecting the face. The PowerAdapt Sensor scans the beard density to maintain the right power while shaving to offer the best results. It also has a precision dial with 30 length settings so it can work for both short and long beards. See our Philips Series 9000 Prestige review for more details.
While electric shavers and trimmers are more popular in today’s market, there’s nothing quite like a traditional razor, and you can find some super luxurious models, like the Truefitt & Hill Regency Collection (£250). Just like you’d find in a traditional barber shop, the Truefitt & Hill Regency Collection features the steel and chrome razor, a matching handmade super badger shaving brush and a display stand.
I speak from experience with this shaver – although if you’ve looked at my author bio, you’ll know I won’t have personally used it! – as I gave my fiancé a razor from Truefitt & Hill years ago and it’s truly a high quality razor that’s stood the test of time.
For particularly hairy men, a body groomer could make the perfect Christmas gift. Manscaping has become much more popular in recent years, but as this type of shaver comes into contact with sensitive parts of the body and skin, you need to make sure you’re getting a good quality device.
I’d recommend the Manscaped The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra (£110). It has an advanced dual-head system and SkinSafe blades so it can trim, shave and shape your pubic hair easily, smoothly and safely. It comes with both a trimmer and foil blade for different looks and styles, and it has adjustable length and comb settings for even more versatility.
Male pattern baldness is pretty common, and there are plenty of hair products and tech devices that can help improve the length and thickness of the hair. One of the more unusual hair growth devices on the market is the CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet (£650) which has been clinically tested and found to increase hair growth rate by 128% in 12 weeks.
The CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet has been found to noticeably thicken hair and its density, and the shape of it perfectly covers the entire scalp. There’s absolutely no shame or issue in going bald but if you know someone who’s trying to take better care of their hair – and if you have £650 to spend – then you might want to consider this.
For drying and styling hair, the HEiST 3.0 (£199) came out this year, and it’s the first dedicated men’s hair dryer on the market. While most men either let their hair dry naturally or steal their partner’s hair dryer, this could be doing more damage than you realise as men and women’s hair have completely different needs.
The HEiST 3.0 is a powerful hair dryer that works to dry and style your hair while protecting the scalp and integrity of the hair root. It’s so powerful in fact, that it actually feels like it flies back in your hand, thanks to its 100,000 RPM motor. It looks good, is lightweight and easy to travel with, and it comes with a brush and nozzle for more styling opportunities. See our HEiST 3.0 Men’s Hair Dryer review for more details.
The best LED face masks have completely taken over the skincare tech industry, and while they’re not specifically gendered, the models available are mostly being used by women. But the Buff LED Face Mask (£199) is specifically designed for men’s skin and those who lead an active lifestyle.
The Buff LED Face Mask uses a combination of blue, yellow, red and near infrared lights to reduce inflammation, reduce spots, promote collagen production, and much more. Easy to wear and use, the Buff LED Face Mask can leave skin feeling and looking brighter, healthier and younger – and it’s not too badly priced, either.
A good shaving cream protects the skin and leaves it feeling hydrated, but let’s be honest – it’s a pretty boring Christmas gift! Instead, put a luxury pin on things with the Acqua Di Parma Barbiere Shaving Cream (£62). Infused with basil extract, hyaluronic acid and lemon and pomegranate seed oils, the Acqua Di Parma Barbiere Shaving Cream allows your razor of choice to glide smoothly and safely over the skin, while keeping it smelling and feeling fresh and moisturised.
We can’t get enough of Tom Ford fragrances at T3, and the Tom Ford Oud Wood (£222) is our men’s fragrance of choice. Arguably the brand’s most popular fragrance, Tom Ford Oud Wood has exotic notes of cardamom sandalwood, tonka bean, vetiver, amber and rose wood. The rare oud wood is obviously present also, giving this scent a warm, rich and sensual smell that’s ideal for any occasion.
