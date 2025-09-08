5 reasons why you should never mow wet grass, according to an expert

Mowing the lawn is one of those weekend chores that always seems to clash with the weather forecast. You’ve got the lawn mower ready, the afternoon blocked out, and then...the heavens open. It’s tempting to carry on anyway, especially if the grass is looking a little overgrown and you don’t want to fall behind. However, mowing when the grass is wet can do far more harm than good.

Whether you’re using one of the best cordless mowers or a petrol model, Danielle Gorski at LawnStarter has rounded the five biggest reasons why cutting wet grass is a mistake.

That means with this week’s wet forecast, if you’re planning a mow, you might want to think twice.

1. Uneven, damaged cuts

When the grass is wet, the blades don’t stand upright. Instead, they bend, fold and stick together, which means your mower can’t slice them cleanly.

This means you’re left with torn, ragged edges that quickly turn brown as they dry. Once the lawn dries out, those uneven patches will look even messier, which isn't exactly the tidy finish anyone wants.

2. Higher risk of lawn disease

Wet clippings also create the perfect breeding ground for fungus and lawn disease. They clump together, holding onto moisture and encouraging problems like brown patch, leaf spot or dollar spot.

To make matters worse, mowing spreads those clumps across the yard, helping spores travel and turning a small issue into a full-blown problem.

3. Potential damage to your lawn mower

Lawn mowers just aren’t built to handle wet grass. Damp clippings stick to the blades and clog the chute, forcing the motor to work overtime. Petrol mowers can stall or overheat, and cordless models risk losing efficiency – or even suffer water damage if moisture seeps inside. Over time, that trapped dampness can also speed up rust, shortening the life of your mower.

4. It can be unsafe

Mowing wet grass isn’t just bad for the lawn and the mower – it can be dangerous for you. Wet grass is slippery, and pushing a mower across a damp lawn makes it much easier to slip, especially on slopes.

If you’re using a cordless mower with an extension cord, you’re also adding the very real risk of electric shock.

5. Soil compaction

Finally, don’t forget the soil. Wet ground is soft, so when you push a heavy mower over it, the wheels press down and compact it. Compacted soil makes it harder for roots to grow and for water to drain properly.

The end result is weaker grass, patchy growth, and in some cases, deep wheel ruts that take months to smooth out.

Check out the 5 overlooked tricks to boost your robot lawn mower’s performance next.