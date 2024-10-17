Expert reveals important reason why you should start your Christmas shopping this week

As much as we all hate to admit it, the festive season is nearly upon us. Christmas Day is now just 10 weeks away, and whilst it’s easy to put off shopping until the last minute, it’s actually smarter to start much earlier.

To find out more, I spoke to gifting expert Jessie Sampson from Hurley Burley, who shared why starting now can save you time, stress, and money. She believes that you don’t have to let holiday expenses overwhelm you this year, so eep reading for her tips on how to get ahead, manage your budget and tackle your gift list efficiently.

Why should you start your Christmas shopping this week?

"Starting your shopping now allows you to spread the cost of Christmas presents more evenly,” Jessie explains. “If you set a budget of £300 for the season, you can plan to spend around £30 per week. This makes it much easier to manage your finances while still being able to buy meaningful gifts for your loved ones.”

﻿Instead of a last-minute rush that might lead to panic-buying and overspending, Jessie recommends setting aside a small portion of your weekly budget specifically for Christmas presents. This way, you avoid the financial strain in December and can also take advantage of early discounts and deals.

Expert tips for Christmas shopping

1. Make a list and set a budget

"Write down everyone you plan to buy for and set a budget for each person,” advises Jessie. Knowing how much you can spend per gift is essential for sticking to your overall budget and avoiding the temptation to splurge.

2. Start early for better deals

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The earlier you start, the more likely you are to find discounts or special offers,” Jessie says. Retailers often launch sales, especially around Black Friday, ahead of the holiday rush, so take advantage of these promotions.

3. Shop for meaning, not quantity

Jessie stresses the importance of selecting thoughtful, personalised gifts over sheer quantity. “You don’t need to go overboard with the number of gifts. A meaningful, well-thought-out present can be far more impactful than a pile of things your recipient may never use.”

Check out the hack you can use to save extra money on Amazon's upcoming Black Friday sale.