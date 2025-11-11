Don't wait till December – here are 10 advent calendars reduced on Amazon right now

It’s that time of year again when everyone starts rummaging through the loft for decorations and properly thinking about Christmas gifts – and picking out the best advent calendars is usually part of the fun. However, most people still leave it until December, by which point the best ones are sold out or a lot more expensive.

That’s why I decided to have a little scroll through Amazon, and I’ve actually found quite a few that are already reduced. There were loads to choose from, but I’ve narrowed it down to my top 10 deals – with something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee lover or just can’t resist a classic chocolate calendar.

L'occitane Beauty Advent Calendar: was £87 now £69.60 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With 24 festive skincare and body care surprises, this is the perfect advent calendar for beauty lovers and those who appreciate a bit of luxury.

Pact Coffee Ground Advent Calendar: was £44.95 now £39.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This advent calendar includes 25 unique speciality coffees, hand-picked by the Pact Coffee team from across three continents. Each coffee also comes with a collectible coffee card, detailing your guide to its origin, grower and tasting notes!

Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025: was £29.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Pokémon advent calendar includes a mix of 24 holiday-themed figures and accessories. All included figures have an exclusive special finish to celebrate the season too, so you'll be feeling extra festive.

Topline Spice Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £19.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This spice advent calendar 2025 is a celebration of taste, revealing 24 herbs and spices from world cuisines. It's perfect for chefs, cooking enthusiasts, or even those with kitchen resolutions for 2026!

Belloxis 2025 Advent Calendar Box: was £24.99 now £21.24 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're a sock fan, you're going to love this one. There are 24 doors leading to 12 pairs of surprise socks, with each door revealing a festive design. Your sock drawer will look completely different by the end of December!

Mr. Men Little Miss Advent Calendar: was £21.99 now £10.30 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Your children will be able to join their favourite Mr Men and Little Miss this Christmas for some festive fun and fairytales with this fantastic advent calendar, featuring 24 complete individual stories.