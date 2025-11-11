Don't wait till December – here are 10 advent calendars reduced on Amazon right now
From sock lovers to those who prefer good old-fashioned chocolate, there’s a something for everyone
It’s that time of year again when everyone starts rummaging through the loft for decorations and properly thinking about Christmas gifts – and picking out the best advent calendars is usually part of the fun. However, most people still leave it until December, by which point the best ones are sold out or a lot more expensive.
That’s why I decided to have a little scroll through Amazon, and I’ve actually found quite a few that are already reduced. There were loads to choose from, but I’ve narrowed it down to my top 10 deals – with something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee lover or just can’t resist a classic chocolate calendar.
Read moreRead less▼
This one from Hotel Chocolat is the perfect way to stop your partner from stealing your chocolates as there's enough for both of you on each day. It's genius, really!
Read moreRead less▼
With 24 festive skincare and body care surprises, this is the perfect advent calendar for beauty lovers and those who appreciate a bit of luxury.
Read moreRead less▼
This advent calendar includes 25 unique speciality coffees, hand-picked by the Pact Coffee team from across three continents. Each coffee also comes with a collectible coffee card, detailing your guide to its origin, grower and tasting notes!
Read moreRead less▼
This Pokémon advent calendar includes a mix of 24 holiday-themed figures and accessories. All included figures have an exclusive special finish to celebrate the season too, so you'll be feeling extra festive.
Read moreRead less▼
This spice advent calendar 2025 is a celebration of taste, revealing 24 herbs and spices from world cuisines. It's perfect for chefs, cooking enthusiasts, or even those with kitchen resolutions for 2026!
Read moreRead less▼
If you're a sock fan, you're going to love this one. There are 24 doors leading to 12 pairs of surprise socks, with each door revealing a festive design. Your sock drawer will look completely different by the end of December!
Read moreRead less▼
Packed with iconic beauty favourites from L'Oréal Paris across makeup, skincare and haircare, this is the perfect way to explore new must-haves or rediscover beloved classics.
Read moreRead less▼
This set also includes four shower gels, two shaving gels, two moisturising creams, two cremes, one eye cream and many more practical yet stylish accessories. At half price, it's also a bargain!
Read moreRead less▼
Your children will be able to join their favourite Mr Men and Little Miss this Christmas for some festive fun and fairytales with this fantastic advent calendar, featuring 24 complete individual stories.
Read moreRead less▼
Count down to a beautifully scented Christmas with this unique advent calendar featuring 24 character-shaped tea light candles.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.