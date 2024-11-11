L’OR upgrades its pod coffee machine with stylish design and XXL capsules

QUICK SUMMARY
L’OR has launched a new design of its pod coffee machine. In collaboration with Alessi, the new L’OR Barista coffee machine has a stunning Plisse design and is compatible with L’OR’s exclusive XXL pods.
The L’OR x Alessi Barista coffee machine is available for £159.99.
L’OR has just launched a new edition of its popular Barista coffee machine. In collaboration with Italian design company, Alessi, the new L’OR pod coffee maker has a stunning pleated design and it’s compatible with exclusive XXL pods.
L’OR is well known for its best pod coffee machines, and the Barista is easily the brand’s most popular model. Now, the iconic coffee machine has been given a stylish new upgrade – and if you’re a L’OR fan, you’ll want to get your hands on it.
The new L’OR Barista coffee machine has been designed in partnership with Alessi, and it features Alessi’s Plisse design. The Plisse design is from the Alessi Plisse collection which was designed for Alessi by architect and designer, Michele De Lucchi. The sculptural patterned design comes in white and wraps around the coffee machine to give it a pleated look that’s inspired by the fluidity of fabric.
Aside from the new design and colourway, the L’OR x Alessi Barista coffee machine has many of the same features that the original model has. It still has a 19 bar pressure and a double-spout which brews single and double shot coffees, and can make two drinks at a time. The drip tray can also be adjusted to make multiple drinks with different cup sizes.
What makes the L’OR x Alessi Barista coffee machine stand apart from the original model is its capsule compatibility. The L’OR x Alessi Barista coffee machine works with most coffee pods on the market, but most importantly, it can now use the exclusive L’OR Barista XXL pods.
Clues in the name with this: the XXL pods have twice the amount of coffee than regular sized espresso capsules, so it’s ideal for people who like their coffee strong. The pods are incredibly versatile, and can make double shots, large mugs of coffee and while making two drinks at a time, the XXL pods make double strength espressos rather than single.
The L’OR x Alessi Barista coffee machine is £159.99 and available to buy at L’OR, Alessi and John Lewis.
