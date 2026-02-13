JURA upgrades its Z10 coffee machine with 50 drink options, including hot chocolate – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY JURA has upgraded its Z10 coffee machine with more drink options than before. Amongst the 51 drinks, the JURA Z10 makes sweet milk foam and chocolate foam to make any hot drink you could possibly want. It’s available for £2,500.

JURA has just upgraded its Z10 coffee machine with more drink options than ever before – and it even makes hot chocolate! The updated JURA Z10 now makes sweet milk and chocolate foams, and comes with exclusive assistants for a personalised coffee making experience – but it’ll most definitely cost you.

The JURA Z10 originally came out back in 2021. Even five years ago, this fully automatic coffee machine was ahead of its time, as it already offered cold coffee options, something that coffee machine manufacturers have started to introduce in the past few years.

In our JURA Z10 review , our reviewer gave it five stars and found it to make brilliant hot, cold and speciality coffees. Now, the JURA Z10 has been upgraded to offer 51 different coffee options, including hot, cold, light and sweet drink categories – so any hot drink you could ever want, basically!

My favourite feature of the JURA Z10 is its new chocolate attachment. The JURA Z10 now makes sweet foam and chocolate foam to make delicious hot chocolates and mochas, by users adding chocolate powder or syrup to the drinks.

(Image credit: JURA)

Available in aluminium black or aluminum white, the JURA Z10 has a similar design to its predecessor, including its 4.3-inch touchscreen which is speedier than before. It now comes with a P.R.G.2+ precision grinder which recognises each drink selection and automatically adjusts its grind to make lattes, cappuccinos, espresso and more.

The JURA Z10 has WiFi connectivity so you can make drinks remotely by using the JURA app on your phone or tablet. It also comes with Milk and Quality assistants, Coffee Timer and Caffeine Regulator features so you can personalise your coffee to your preferences.

The JURA Z10 seems to offer every hot or cold drink you could possibly want so it’s somewhat expected that it’ll be pretty expensive, although the price still surprised me. The JURA Z10 is available to buy now for £2,500 at JURA .