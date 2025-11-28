Amazon's best Black Friday booze deals – including whisky, gin, rum and a premium tequila I've recently fallen in love with
Here are the best bottles in the Amazon Black Friday sale that I personally recommend
I always take advantage of big sales periods, like Black Friday, to stock up my drinks cabinet – usually with premium whisky and gin purchases normally out of my reach. And that is proving the case again this year.
It's also pretty handily timed to ensure I have the right tipple for friends and family who visit during the holiday season. So am more than happy to share my many years of experience of what to buy this Black Friday – offering recommendations of bottles I've savoured myself. And each with a very healthy discount.
There's even a big surprise this year, with a tequila entering my orbit for the first time. Having very recently enjoyed discovering Hacien with some friends, and since finding out that it's in the Amazon Black Friday sales with 20% off – it's one I now urge you to try yourself too. You won't regret it.
Here then are my tips on the best booze deals on Amazon this Black Friday. And remember, I have experienced each of these myself – many still grace my cabinet.
Best Black Friday 2025 tequila deals
A fresh, clean tequila that looks as good in a drinks cabinet as it does in a shot glass, Hacien is wonderful neat or with a mixer. I'd go as far to say it'll even convert those who aren't as keen on tequila usually.
Equally as fresh on the palate as the natural Hacien Blanco, the pineapple infusion additionally takes you away on a holiday to sun-soaked South America – and you don't even have to leave your living room.
Best Black Friday 2025 whisky deals
This is a must-buy for me each year. Restricted to a 50cl bottle due to its 51.4% ABV, its fruity, yet spicy finish goes down so smoothly. It leaves you warm and tingly after every glass.
Usually priced above my budget, this stunning 16 year-old Scotch is a showpiece whisky for those who like deep, throaty, peat-rich tones in their dram.
Best Black Friday 2025 bourbon deals
Created in collaboration with Bob Dylan, Heaven's Door is a refined, flavour-filled bourbon with a caramel finish that will definitely have you coming back for more.
Bolder and more complex than the usual Maker's Mark, this bourbon is finished in barrels using seared French oak staves for a more considered aging process. The result is a bourbon that tastes of caramel without being too sweet or bitter.
Best Black Friday 2025 gin deals
There's something about Tarquin's the extols the spirit of the sea – crisp and refreshing. I'm also a fan of the brand's flavoured gins that are also on offer right now.
An extraordinary gin from an extraordinary pair of artists, Still Gin has more of a clean, light flavour that most dry alternatives. It is just as good on the rocks, for example, as it is with ice and a slice.
Best Black Friday 2025 rum deals
I discovered this British dark spiced rum last Black Friday and it's been a favourite ever since. Rich and hearty in flavour, it is a wonderful bed for a rum old fashioned.
I made far too many piña coladas over the summer with this beautiful, fresh white rum – which was probably a little overkill considering its refinement and purity, but they went down very well indeed.
Best Black Friday 2025 vodka deals
A must for any vodka drinker to have in their cabinet, especially at this price, Grey Goose is the brand that everyone enjoys – either when partying or just kicking back on a Friday evening.
As much a talking piece as it is a refined, premium vodka, Crystal Head was co-founded by Ghostbuster Dan Akroyd and is a delicate, smooth drink that is as good in a shot glass as it is with a mixer.
There are also plenty of beer deals on Amazon for Black Friday, so you should check those out too. However, each of the spirits I've chosen above are personal favourites – which I have owned and enjoyed over the years.
In fact, I've put a few of them in my cart again this year, to savour them once more.
