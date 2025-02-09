Watch out CurrentBody – FAB’s first-ever LED face mask is seriously impressive

QUICK SUMMARY FAB Skincare has launched its first-ever LED face mask. The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask offers four different lights to help prevent breakouts, reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production.

FAB Skincare has just launched its first-ever LED face mask. Moving into the world of skincare technology, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask offers four different light types to tackle different skin concerns – and it looks seriously impressive.

Best known for its moisturisers and cleansers, FAB Skincare is the latest brand to branch out into the LED face mask market. Taking on the likes of CurrentBody, TheraFace and Shark, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask might be the new kid on the block, but it’s packed with innovative technology that can take on the competition.

The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has a similar design to the HigherDose Red Light Therapy Mask , with its four adjustable strap fasteners and accompanying controller. FAB’s face mask also comes with a neck attachment which covers and shines its light on the neck and upper chest to give these areas the same skincare treatment.

Speaking of which, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has four different light types to choose from. The treatments are non-invasive and the mask uses various wavelengths to penetrate the skin and treat common skin concerns, like aging and breakouts.

(Image credit: FAB Skincare)

The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has red, blue, yellow and near-infrared light. The red light helps reduce inflammation, even skin tone, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, while the blue light is good for preventing breakouts, reducing scars and destroying bad bacteria.

The yellow light that the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask uses is for treating the deeper layers of the skin, which reduces redness and puffiness, as well as improving skin texture and lymphatic drainage. The near-infrared light works to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation and heal the skin.

The four lights can be used in a combination or individually, depending on the type of treatment you want, all of which can be customised by the controller. Since this is the first of its kind from FAB Skincare, the new LED Light Mask could easily take on its competitors and its price isn’t bad either, considering the price you’d typically look to pay for an LED face mask.

