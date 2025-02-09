Watch out CurrentBody – FAB’s first-ever LED face mask is seriously impressive
FAB Skincare moves into the skincare tech market
QUICK SUMMARY
FAB Skincare has launched its first-ever LED face mask.
The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask offers four different lights to help prevent breakouts, reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production.
FAB Skincare has just launched its first-ever LED face mask. Moving into the world of skincare technology, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask offers four different light types to tackle different skin concerns – and it looks seriously impressive.
Best known for its moisturisers and cleansers, FAB Skincare is the latest brand to branch out into the LED face mask market. Taking on the likes of CurrentBody, TheraFace and Shark, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask might be the new kid on the block, but it’s packed with innovative technology that can take on the competition.
The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has a similar design to the HigherDose Red Light Therapy Mask, with its four adjustable strap fasteners and accompanying controller. FAB’s face mask also comes with a neck attachment which covers and shines its light on the neck and upper chest to give these areas the same skincare treatment.
Speaking of which, the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has four different light types to choose from. The treatments are non-invasive and the mask uses various wavelengths to penetrate the skin and treat common skin concerns, like aging and breakouts.
The FAB Skincare LED Light Mask has red, blue, yellow and near-infrared light. The red light helps reduce inflammation, even skin tone, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, while the blue light is good for preventing breakouts, reducing scars and destroying bad bacteria.
The yellow light that the FAB Skincare LED Light Mask uses is for treating the deeper layers of the skin, which reduces redness and puffiness, as well as improving skin texture and lymphatic drainage. The near-infrared light works to stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation and heal the skin.
The four lights can be used in a combination or individually, depending on the type of treatment you want, all of which can be customised by the controller. Since this is the first of its kind from FAB Skincare, the new LED Light Mask could easily take on its competitors and its price isn’t bad either, considering the price you’d typically look to pay for an LED face mask.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
FAB’s LED Light Mask is available now for £375 at FAB Skincare.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Fiido Air review: Beauty, brains, and a blunder in display tech
If you’re after style and performance in one package, the Air might still be for you, provided you’re willing to overlook its clunky digital compromises.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
HBO's new series' trailer has fans united on one big point
Paul American seems like a weird fit
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Shark CryoGlow review: the best LED face mask I've tested so far
Shark Beauty's entry into the skincare market has been nothing short of impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
7 fruits and vegetables to help your skin glow this autumn
Frustrated with tired, dehydrated skin? These fruits and veg will help you out
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
CurrentBody vs TheraFace: which skincare tech brand should you choose?
Both beauty gadget pioneers deliver amazing results. But which one is better for your skincare needs?
By Joanna Ebsworth Published
-
Beurer FC 52 Laguna Facial Brush review: 2-in-1 skincare that cleanses, massages and won’t break the bank
Is this the best facial cleansing brush under £50?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
CurrentBody Skin RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device review: get a firmer face without the facelift
Turn your frown upside down with this impressive wrinkle-reducing gadget
By Joanna Ebsworth Published
-
7 tips to help you sleep better with a sunburn
From soft pyjamas to cold compresses, here’s how to get a good night's sleep with a sunburn
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
How to clean an LED face mask: quick tutorials and hygiene tips
Keep your LED skin mask working like new with these easy cleaning tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published