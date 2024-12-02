The Philips Lumea Series 8000 IPL is almost 50% off in this Cyber Monday deal – but only for a few hours

As Black Friday weekend draws to a close, we've been sifting through the best Cyber Monday deals to help T3 readers save big on top-rated products. Well, our efforts have paid off, as we’ve uncovered an unbeatable deal on the highly sought-after Philips Lumea Series 8000 IPL.
If you’re tired of shaving or waxing, the Philips Lumea Series 8000 IPL is a game changer. This device offers a smooth, painless and hassle-free experience, making it a favourite for at-home hair removal solutions. Renowned as one of the best IPL hair removal device available, it's specially designed to fit, adapt and curve to specific body parts with its four intelligent attachments.
It's currently reduced to just under £280 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, but as the deals stop later tonight, it won't be discounted for much longer. Click the link below to learn more about the Philips Lumea Series 8000 IPL and grab yours at a fantastic price.
Save £230 with the Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal 8000 Series. With SmartSkin Sensor and four smart curved attachments, it's an offer you cant refuse!
The Philips Lumea Series 8000 IPL is expertly designed to reduce up to 92% of body hair in just three treatments, offering impressive results in minimal time.
What truly sets the Philips Lumea apart is its accompanying free coaching app, which provides a fully personalised hair removal experience. The app offers customised treatment programs, adaptive scheduling, and practical tips and tricks, helping you stay on track and achieve the best possible results. Yes, you heard that right – hair removal that’s tailored to you!
