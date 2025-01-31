Dyson Beauty expert unveils surprising haircare trend for 2025

The start of a new year is the perfect time to anticipate upcoming trends. We’ve already explored the top kitchen trends and the biggest watch trend of the year – now, let’s turn our attention to haircare.

Resolutions like embracing your natural colour by avoiding harsh bleach and taking a break from heat styling are already gaining momentum. However, it's been confirmed that the real standout for 2025 is scalp health. With a staggering 33.3 million weekly views on TikTok, this growing obsession is set to dominate haircare, according to Dyson Ambassador Chris Long.

As we navigate the colder months, our hair and scalp require extra care to stay healthy throughout winter. This makes it the ideal time to incorporate scalp care into your beauty routine.

(Image credit: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock)

Chris Long, Dyson GB Ambassador, says: “From what I’ve seen on Instagram and TikTok, I think scalp health is going to be the biggest haircare trend of 2025. Previously, you’d often hear beauty tastemakers talking a lot about split ends... but I’m seeing people in the industry now shifting their focus from tips to roots, literally ‘starting from the top’ when it comes to healthy hair. Scalp care, especially during the harsh winter months, is the hot topic on everyone’s minds. Whether it be hair oiling, scalp massage tools, or staying away from harsh heat, there's no doubt that a healthy scalp is in, and I have a feeling it’s here to stay.”

Dyson’s Supersonic Nural hairdryer is the perfect companion for a scalp health journey. Equipped with an advanced time-of-flight sensor, it intelligently adjusts heat as it nears your hair, minimising heat exposure and preventing damage to both your scalp and strands.

You could also read our advice on which hair oils are good or bad for your scalp next.

