Bellissima's new wet-to-dry hair straightener is the first of its kind to be priced under £300
The Airsleek dries and straightens hair in a single step
QUICK SUMMARY
Bellissima has unveiled the new Airsleek, a wet-to-dry hair straightener that dries and straightens hair in a single step. It can also be used on dry hair for a quick, effortless touch-up.
It's available to buy from today for £149.99 and can be purchased from Bellissima’s online store and a number of selected retailers.
Bellissima has unveiled the new Airsleek, a wet-to-dry hair straightener designed to deliver salon-quality results from home. Using advanced technology, the Airsleek dries and straightens hair in a single step, working directly on wet hair without exposing it to extreme heat. It can also be used on dry hair for a quick, effortless touch-up.
One of the biggest highlights of the Airsleek is its affordability. Whilst only a handful of brands have manufactured wet-to-dry straighteners – including Dyson’s Airstrait and the GHD Duet Style – these high-end tools typically cost between £350 and £450. In contrast, the Bellissima Airsleek comes in at just £149.99, making it a budget-friendly alternative without compromising on performance.
The Bellissima Airsleek is available starting today for £149.99 and can be purchased from Bellissima’s online store, Boots, John Lewis and Argos.
The tool itself is designed with side bristles that guarantee smooth gliding of the brush through the hair, whilst maintaining perfect control during styling. It also has a ceramic and keratin coating to ensure further shine and vitality whilst reducing frizz.
There are two speed and two different temperature settings to choose from, depending on what works best for your hair type and needs. It's also designed with a 2-metre swivel cord for flexibility and a key lock for added safety.
Want more styling inspiration? Check out my review of the Bellissima Italia Prodigy Air Styler – it was one of my favourite stylers from 2024!
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
